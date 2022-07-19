Five Tasmanians have been named in the Australian team to compete at next month's Mountain Bike World Championships.
Fresh from being named in Australia's Commonwealth Games team for Birmingham, Sam Fox will be joined by fellow Launceston riders Cam Ivory and Izzy Flint, plus Hobart duo Daniel Booker and Tom Cheesman.
A total of 26 Australian riders were selected for the event in Les Gets, France, from August 24-28.
Fox, Ivory and Flint have spent much of the winter competing across Europe in a bid to earn selection for national teams.
A two-time junior world championship representative, Fox, who turns 22 during the Commonwealth Games, won the Australian under-23 title on home soil last year and has since contested half a dozen rounds of the World Cup series.
Thirty-year-old Ivory, originally from South Australia but now based in Launceston, came second at nationals in Maydena last year and has since added the national criterium title on the road.
Flint, 20, claimed an under-23 silver medal at nationals last year before adding the Tasmanian title in November.
Cheesman will compete alongside Fox in the under-23 race while Booker represents a rare Tasmanian selection in the downhill team.
National champion, four-time Olympian and Fox's Commonwealth Games teammate Dan McConnell, of Canberra, will contest his 13th world championship along with his wife Rebecca who is the reigning world no.1 female.
Nine riders were selected in the elite men's and women's downhill, while 17 have been chosen to contest the cross-country and short-track events in junior, under-23 and elite.
Fox, who achieved a career-high sixth place finish at the recent under-23 World Cup in Lenzerheide, and Cheesman will compete against former junior world champion Cameron Wright plus Domenic Paolilli.
South Australia's three-time world championships medallist Troy Brosnan will lead the downhill team, competing at his 10th world championships.
Reigning national champion Connor Fearon, also from SA, will compete at his seventh world championships along with Victorian Dean Lucas, who will line up at his sixth.
Booker is the only debutant in the men's field.
NSW rider Joshua Carlson is the sole Australian representative in the e-bike category.
Downhill: Troy Brosnan (SA), Connor Fearon (SA), Luke Meier-Smith (NSW), Kye A'Hern (ACT), Dean Lucas (VIC), Daniel Booker (TAS), Jackson Frew (ACT)
Cross-country, elite: Daniel McConnell (ACT), Cameron Ivory (SA), Rebecca McConnell (ACT); U23: Sam Fox (TAS), Cameron Wright (QLD), Domenic Paolilli (VIC), Tom Cheesman (TAS), Zoe Cuthbert (ACT), Katherine Hosking (NSW), Holly Lubcke (QLD), Izzy Flint (TAS); U19: Joel Dodds (QLD), Jack Ward (VIC), Riley Corke (VIC), Cohen Jessen (VIC), Ruby Dobson (VIC), Hayley Oakes (NSW)
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
