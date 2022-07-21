Staff issues 'unsurprising', councils forced to share workers

A shortage of engineers, planners, and surveyors is leaving some councils in the state's North with no option but to share resources.
Four mayors revealed last week that their workplaces had encountered difficulty attracting and retaining qualified employees in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related occupations.
The latest Australian Engineering Employment Vacancies Report from Engineers Australia showed demand across the country for people qualified in the field had surged to a 10-year high.
General manager of Engineers Australia's Tasmanian branch, Darren Beattie, said that caused a shortage in the number of engineers available for employment.
"Whilst the work is increasing, the number of domestic graduating engineers isn't growing with it," he said.
"That coupled with the border closures - which have affected skilled migration - has put a squeeze on talent available in Australia."
Mr Beattie said increasing domestic supply would be a long, challenging process.
"The academic and professional development of an engineer requires a four-year university degree," he said.
"Five to seven years of experience is also required before being considered capable and competent for independent practice."
George Town mayor Greg Kieser - whose council was struggling to attract engineers - said that information was "worrying", especially when considering the many infrastructure projects Northern Tasmanian councils were undertaking.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston, who said a lack of planners was equally as troublesome, particularly when planning applications in his municipality were up 36 per cent post COVID-19.
"We're actually contracting out some of our planning decisions because we haven't got the required amount on staff on hand," he said.
The Planning Institute of Australia's Tasmanian branch president Mick Purves said the dilemma faced by Tasmanian councils was "unsurprising".
"Planning courses are offered at UTAS today, but not so long ago there was a period of seven years where they were not," he said.
"I think the issues councils are experiencing now are a delayed effect of that."
Mr Purves also said the PIA undertook research on the mainland in the early 2000s that uncovered an emerging problem for planners working within councils.
"This stemmed from the difficult nature of working with elected members in local government and the tensions that can arise when you've got public authorities making decisions on highly technical issues," he said.
According to Mr Purves, the pay offered for planners on the mainland in both the private and public sectors was also significantly higher.
Chief executive of the Surveying & Spatial Sciences Institute, Tony Wheeler, said the shortage of skilled and qualified planners was impacting overall productivity.
He said when economic output was measured, Australia was majorly underperforming in the field compared to the global average.
"The education and training providers have been failing to attract enough students to STEM courses for some time," he said.
"A few courses have closed, and those that are still running are in decline with the number of graduate output."
Mr Wheeler said the profession needed to be more effective in promoting surveying at school so students would be excited to move into STEM-related careers.
Local Government Association of Tasmania president and West Tamar mayor, Christina Holmdahl, said her own council had struggled to secure surveyors.
She revealed that sometimes meant employees from neighbouring councils had to be borrowed, a practice she said was not uncommon across the board.
"The sector discussed pooling all of those [STEM] recourses into one organisation so councils could use those services on an as-needed basis, but that didn't eventuate," she said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
