In-form apprentice Chelsea Baker continued her rapid advance up the jockeys' premiership table with another double at Spreyton on Sunday.
Baker, 20, didn't have her first ride until the season was half over but, in just 5-1/2 months, has chalked up 27 wins and her 18.1 per cent strike-rate is the second-best in the state.
Only 14-time premiership winner Brendon McCoull has a higher strike-rate with 25.4 per cent.
Baker has ridden at least one winner at the past nine meetings and that has included six doubles.
She had to earn the first of her wins on Sunday as Tiltherewarsyou proved a difficult ride.
Stewards reported that the mare jumped awkwardly, raced fiercely in the middle stages and hung in under pressure in the home straight.
That was something of an understatement, as she came up the straight like a drunk but Baker still managed to get her home by just over a length.
The five-year-old was having only her fifth start for Spreyton trainer Liandra Gray and had put the writing on the wall with a good second a fortnight earlier when resuming.
Punters didn't miss it and she was backed from $7.50 to $3.90.
Baker brought up her double in the following race on the Cameron Thompson-trained track specialist and 2021-22 Devonport horse of the year Trojan Storm.
She sat back in the field and wide, as Thompson had instructed, before Trojan Storm finished strongly up the middle of the track to score by almost a length.
Wide runners dominated for most of the meeting but track manager Nigel Whelan was at a loss to explain it, stating that the surface had been prepared exactly as normal.
No suspensions, fines or reprimands came out of the meeting.
Promising sprinter Wynburn Ruby justified her very short odds with a fourth consecutive win in a heat of the Shane Yates Memorial in Hobart on Tuesday.
Sent out at $1.30 in the TAB fixed-odds market, Wynburn Ruby began fairly from box 1 and pushed through on the rail to eventually find the front.
In a race marred by a fall, the Ben Englund-trained bitch went on to score comfortably from Maddie's Help and Ticket To Heaven in 26.31 which was well outside her best time.
Second favourite Nail 'Em Fencer took a heavy tumble mid-race when challenging for the lead out wide.
Wynburn Ruby goes from the inside to the outside in next week's $12,000-to-the-winner final but her nine wins have come from every draw except box 3.
In the other heats, the Anthony Bullock-trained Tah Allie led all the way to score by a length and the Len Howard-trained Don't Start Now also led before scrambling home in a three-way photo.
Box draw for final -
1 Pop's Promise, 2 Tah Allie, 3 Always Baroque, 4 Socially Elegant, 5 Don't Start Now, 6 Maddie's Help, 7 Special Bond, 8 Wynburn Ruby.
Reserves: Ticket To Heaven, Eve's Burner.
Former Victorian three-year-old Master Sun disappointed at his Tasmanian debut but bounced back with an easy trial win at Spreyton on Tuesday.
Originally with Patrick Payne, the Fighting Sun gelding ran second at Pakenham and won at Casterton before coming to Tasmania.
He was a notable market drifter before finishing last to Gee Gees Buzz at Spreyton a fortnight ago when jockey Daniel Ganderton told stewards the horse didn't travel well and hung out all the way.
However he had no trouble disposing of five mostly unraced rivals in his trial in the fastest time of the morning.
Summary of the trials -
1- OPEN 1009m: Unraced 3yo Duncannon (Leanne Gaffney, Tommy Doyle) led all the way. Ridden quietly and not fully extended as he scored by two lengths from Hampton Street and Tiny Timmy.
2- OPEN 800m: Tiesto (Tanya Hanson, Lauryn Bingley) sat last of the three runners before beating Argyle Beach and Sirene Stryker in a three-way photo with all runners ridden out.
3- 2&3YO 800m: Master Sun (Mark & Daniel Ganderton) bolted in. Sat outside the leader and was briefly shaken up at the 150m before bounding clear. He was eased late as he scored by three lengths from No Access and Our Indulgence.
4- MDN/CL2 800m: Bynance (Mark Ganderton, Tommy Doyle) sat last of the four runners before rounding them up in the straight for a soft 1-1/2 length win over Shake Your Tooshy and Miss Kafoops.
Former star Tasmanian three-year-old Hela sold for $150,000 at an Inglis online broodmare sale last week.
The rising five-year-old was retired after an unplaced run at Flemington in June when she weakened after leading.
Her overall race record was an impressive seven wins from 11 starts with stake earnings of $182,000.
Her career highlight was a win in the 2021 Strutt Stakes where she easily beat Victorian mare Chequerboard who went on to win the Tasmanian Oaks.
Six-year-old gelding Luca Bratzi was offered at the same sale but failed to reach his reserve.
The winner of four races and $130,000 has now been transferred to Peter Luttrell.
Tasmanian Magic Millions 2YO winner Blonde Venture could be a sharp improver at her second run after a spell at Sandown on Wednesday.
The Shane Nichols-trained filly ran last first-up at Caulfield 11 days ago but blew her chances with a slow start.
She was second-up when she won the Magic Millions at Mowbray in February beating Jaguar Stone and Vokes and is a $13 chance for Wednesday's $50,000 2YO Fillies Handicap.
Craig Newitt will be on $3.20 chance Proscenium Arch at his first city ride since a suspension.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
