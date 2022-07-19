Tasmania's exclusion from the A-League is restricting the state's development in its most popular sport.
This is the view of David Clarkson who said little has changed since he became one of our few top-flight soccer graduates.
Advertisement
Visiting his home state to run a series of holiday camps, Western United's community football ambassador believed fellow Tasmanian players are being held back unnecessarily.
"Soccer is the most played team sport in Tasmania with 15,000 registered players but we've put a ceiling on that by not giving young players a pathway of an A-League team," he said.
"Take that ceiling off and the game will grow at an astronomical rate.
"It's been said before but the game is a sleeping giant."
Hailing from Hobart, Clarkson spent 12 years playing in the National Soccer League as well as in England and Hong Kong, reaching a pinnacle at the 2000 club world championships in Brazil against the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.
The 54-year-old said Tasmania could be producing more elite soccer players than the handful who have filtered through to national teams.
"I grew up here and left in 1986 to go to the AIS in Canberra and really nothing has changed in the state since then in terms of giving players opportunity. People like myself, Dominic Longo and Nathaniel Atkinson did not come through a structured environment, it was more by chance that we were picked up.
"All the while we keep that ceiling, registrations will stay around 15,000 and we cannot have growth and that's a real problem for me. Sadly, it's players that are suffering."
Clarskon said the Tasmania JackJumpers' maiden NBL season demonstrated the state's potential support and advocated a major expansion of the A-League to broaden soccer's appeal across the nation.
"Tasmanians are very loyal and very tribal and they will support a team, we've seen that with the basketball, so why are we not giving the game in this state the chance to grow?
Take (the) ceiling off and the game will grow at an astronomical rate- David Clarkson
"Where are we going to take the game? Are we going to have more teams as part of the A-League, get more serious and have a second division with promotion and relegation like nearly every other country in the world?
"Without that, we will have the same discussion in 20 years that we've been having since the A-League started.
"We simply cannot grow the game here without an A-League team to aspire to. Tasmanians can watch Western United but it's not their own team. If we can help Tasmania get an A-League club then that's what we're trying to do. Western United could then become their second team and we could play a Tasmanian A-League derby between them."
A total of 115 players registered for the camps at Launceston United and Riverside Olympic.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.