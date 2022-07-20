Wildlife culling idea risks destroying one of our best assets

STEVE Cripps' suggestion (The Examiner, July 16) that we release a biological control to kill off one of Tasmania's greatest assets, our wildlife, borders on the obscene.
This ridiculous proposal advocates the use of an indiscriminate and inherently cruel process that would decimate not only target species, but potentially could put all macropods, possums and other marsupials at risk.
The result would turn bushland into a barren wasteland, offering some very different optics for Tasmania's national tourism campaigns and stripping away much of the natural heritage for which the state is celebrated.
However, equating our precious native animals with introduced pests is sadly nothing new, and typifies the narrow and short-sighted thinking that has prevented any meaningful progress on effective, non-lethal wildlife management strategies in Tasmania.
So while we all may love our wildlife, it seems this should only be done at a zoo or a museum.
FOR all the procrastination about global warming there is one glaring issue.
For all political parties following this belief and the condemnation of coal-fired power stations, why has there been no attempt to ban the export of our coal to other countries? The fact that coal is one of Australia's major earners is clear evidence that money before principles is alive and well.
WE have all been reading newspapers and been inundated with politicians and health ministers making the statement of "living with COVID-19" now being the norm.
"Let's grow some guts and face the pandemic with common sense, integrity and awareness. No more masks, perhaps stay away from suspected villains if they sneeze or cough?"
Now that is all very fine and perhaps a way to stop fear and alienate your neighbours and or people that sneeze in your presence.
Have the powers that run our amazing health system/government put a system in place for the alternative? "Dying from COVID-19"? How does one warn people that dying from this disease will actually make your world obsolete? How do we warn friends and family that we might never see them again?
Don't get me started regarding workplace issues, no staff and the business starts to die, all no-one's fault. Telling your ill parent/s/children that they need to fend for themselves as we all continue to party on.
So let's live with COVID-19, I am gobsmacked at the ignorance of this statement.
I CAN'T help but feel dismay and shake my head at the very idea the council would use half a million dollars to put showers in the town hall for probably a handful of employees who already had showers in their own homes. How does that even make any sense?
It beggars belief when many more than a handful of people in the community are living rough, many of whom aren't within walking distance to facilities available for their use in the city centre.
That half a million dollars could ensure easy access for the health and hygiene of all members of the community who do not have a car. An example would be to install a couple of simple, well-placed shower and laundry facilities in outer areas. How hard can it be to get this right?
REGARDING war crimes reported in (The Examiner, July 16).
Again Russia has violated any sort of morale fibre, as pertaining to the report that another Ukrainian city has been hit by a missile launched from a submarine in the Black Sea, into the residential city of Vinnytsia, and called a war crime.
How do we ever expect Putin to face such barbaric war crimes, if we are frightened to go in to help a country under such devastation? I know the free world does not want to assist, so as to prevent a world war, but honestly how long can it go on?
The world at present is allowing untold atrocities, yet expects to have the power to make Putin face war crimes. Living in sheer luxury living out of Russia are several hundred oligarchs, all with multi-million dollar yachts and billions of dollars of Putin hidden treasures, (claimed to be stolen from Russia after the collapse of the USSR).
If and when this war will stop, all these oligarchs should be stripped of billions to pay to rebuild the Ukraine from destruction left.
So, so sad.
