Road now open after crash at Poatina Road

Tasmania Police are responding to a crash involving a car and a truck on Poatina Road at Arthurs Lake in the the Central Highlands.
The road is blocked off around two kilometres off the Arthurs Lake turnoff.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. There are no reports of injuries at this stage.
Tasmania Police have issued a community alert for Poatina Road following snow and ice patches covering the road. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and the road is only open to 4WD vehicles.
With icy conditions all motorists are urged to slow down, be alert for icy road conditions, and drive with caution.
The latest crash follows a single-vehicle crash in the Central Highlands earlier Tuesday morning.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
