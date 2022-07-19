School holiday golf began last week and games were held at Mowbray and Launceston.
There were 12 participants on Monday and a further 18 on Friday.
Further games were played at Prospect Vale on Tuesday and will continue at Riverside on Friday (July 22).
A barbeque for participants will be provided free of charge at Riverside. All juniors under 21 years of age are welcome.
Results from Mowbray saw Kirri Piper have 37 stableford points and win the event from Mowbray clubmate Oskar Small on 35 points and Callum Bentley, of Seabrook, who was third with 34 points.
Launceston results saw new Launceston member Cooper Bassett shoot a magnificent 42 stableford points to win from Mason Duffey, of Mowbray, on 37 points, Caleb Brewer, of Riverside, on 36 and Xavier Nicholls (Bridport) and Ollie Wetzel (Mowbray) on 35 and 32 respectively.
Any parent interested in joining the Northern Golf junior committee, please contact secretary Rick Sindorff on 0418 909589 or email info@northerngolf.com.au
Taxi golf held their winter event on Sunday.
A field of 17 hardy souls braved the wintry conditions at Poatina Golf Club and despite overnight rain the course was in fantastic condition.
Greens were a highlight, quick (especially downhill) and true. Thanks to Cyril and the team of workers up there.
Better scores: Ian Jacob (33 points), Dale Cash (32), visitor Cyril Patmore (32), Malcolm Cash (28), Grant Lee (28), Malcolm Colville (26), Dean Spencer (25), Bert Woodward (24) and Jill Fraser (24).
NTP's men 1/10 - D Cash 7/16 - D Cash NTP Ladies 3/12 - Jill Fraser 7/16 - Tracey Jacob.
And the I-card went to Grant Lee for not realising that bread for a barbecue actually needs to be sliced! However, many thanks to Grant and Cathy for cooking the barbeque.
The next game will be held at Llanherne on Sunday, August 21.
The Northern Golf annual dinner was held at Country Club Tasmania last Friday night and was a resounding success.
Simon Brookhouse, chief executive of the Tasmania JackJumpers NBL side was guest speaker.
Former Tasmanian Tigers cricket coach Tim Coyle interviewed Brookhouse who gave a full and frank account of the setting up of the team and their march to success as runners-up in the NBL grand final.
Pennant flags were presented to Launceston women in divisions 1, 2 and 3 as well as the North-West shields incorporating Elphinstone, Watterson and Conroy.
Men's flags were presented to Launceston in divisions 1, 2 and 3 as well as Tam O'Shanter, Mowbray and Scottsdale in divisions 4, 5 and 6. Scottsdale also collected the handicap shield.
East Coast titles went to Bicheno men and Scamander River. State flags had earlier been presented by Golf Aust/Tas to Launceston divisions 1 and 3 men and division 1 women.
East Coast Masters entry form has been distributed to clubs.
There are only 112 days until their annual event which this shall be their 12th tournament.
A big thank you to Kemuel Wood, of Bay Of Fires IGA, for his fabulous work doing the poster.
Two quotes from 2021: "Great course! Well prepared!" " "Bloody beautiful! I'd have to agree with that!"
In 2021, 74.4 per cent of participants came from outside the Break O'Day Municipality for the long weekend!
Entry fee remains the same. As in previous years, regular updates will be sent during the tournament.
Once again, ladies shall have their own presentation on Saturday, which this year is being held at Scamander River.
Organisers would be most grateful to you for supporting their clubs, their sponsors and the municipality.
Devonport Country Club will host the 2022 women's spring tournament.
Entry forms have been forwarded to Northern clubs.
This event incorporates the women's foursome champion of champions and is to be held on Wednesday, August 31, and Friday, September 2.
Congratulations to Cameron Smith on winning the British Open and being champion golfer of the year.
