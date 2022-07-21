We must share and work together on AFL team bid or fail

Three Tasmanian football diehards, one with four North Melbourne memberships, two with Hawthorn memberships; all go to the respective games in Tasmania, all want a Tasmanian team. But unfortunately, all see issues that just need clarification.
Tasmania's population spread is unique; to have a successful Tasmanian team we must share and work together.
When this campaign began everyone agreed to this principle. However, when the business case was released, we, perhaps unintentionally, drifted away from this by looking at stadium capacities as opposed to game sharing. Decisions were made on fixturing based on a new stadium being built in Hobart sometime into the future.
In simple terms, upgrade UTAS and due to limitations at Blundstone Arena play all blockbuster games at UTAS. But we failed to learn from history that poorly supported clubs like North Melbourne draw limited attendances and lost-interest members.
When modelled, if only poorly supported teams play Tasmania in Hobart it would recreate the North Melbourne problem and memberships and Southern sponsorships would fall and additional gate receipts at UTAS would be wiped out, twice over; let alone the damage to the club and player retention. When the new Hobart stadium was announced the understandable reaction from the North was that they would miss out on blockbuster games with comments from the mayor: "We don't want Launceston to just host second-rate games".
We absolutely agree.
Neither region should miss out on these games. We will have four blockbuster teams from Victoria each year; two at each stadium so are we really going to take two games away from one region and double up to four at the other? No. The answer is clear; games must be genuinely shared including blockbuster teams from game one, regardless of the stadium situation or we will destroy the team. As the Premier stated, "ensuring that games are genuinely shared" from day one.
The business plan indicates average attendances for home games of 18,400, but with some games attracting up to 24,000. Neither stadium can accommodate that. UTAS is capable of being upgraded to 24,000 with an ability to expand further. Blundstone Arena cannot be easily developed to 24,000 nor is its location suitable. It would be foolish to outlay $100 million to $200 million as an interim measure. This expenditure would be a lost investment as ultimately a new stadium will have to be built. It would be more cost effective to plan for the new stadium from the beginning.
If we go down the track of not having a facility in the largest city in a region with half the overall population capable of hosting the big games, it's a recipe for disaster.
A new stadium is inevitable and the funding will come from a number of sources. We need to remember that our team is forecast to generate $110-plus million a year in economic activity across the state; a new stadium will increase those returns.
The argument we play AFL games now does not recognise that the memberships and attendances with a Tasmanian team cannot be accommodated with the current stadiums. AFL games in Tasmania provide economic activity for the state; but they have failed in the most important aspect, our football development. Neither club have spent enough time assisting grassroots football with development, but are happy to receive the money from the Tasmanian football community.
Tasmania wishes a respectful exit for the two existing AFL clubs that the state has invested to the tune of $120 million. The lack of support from both clubs for a Tasmanian team has been heard loud and clear by the residents of the state. It is a hard pill to swallow with the heart and soul the state has invested in them. The current AFL games in Tasmania ignite unhelpful debate that one region has higher attendances than the other, without questioning; why?
Pre-COVID, 2017-2019, Hawthorn had double the memberships of North and Victorian home attendances were 66 per cent higher than North; yet in Tasmania, this was only 26 per cent. Kangaroos attendance are now plummeting.
So far for 2022, Hawthorn now has Victorian attendances 120 per cent higher than North and in Tasmania 108 per cent. It's not about a region; it's about the clubs involved. With Tasmania, it's one club, and remember: Share and work together or fail.
It is now in the hands of the AFL and the presidents. If the presidents cannot see that the time is now then as Gerard Whateley stated; "If it is put forward by the AFL as a recommendation and it is sound financially and future proof, it would be the greatest single act of bastardry in the history of the game for the presidents to vote that down".
Bring it on: Tasmania.
