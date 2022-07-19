Those wanting to get a taste of Christmas in July can look no further, with the WAYFM Makers and Creators Market returning on July 30.
With more than 60 stalls, there is sure to be something for everyone. Those wanting to get their Christmas shopping done early can browse the wares which will include soaps, woodwork, photographs, clothing and jewellery.
Advertisement
The market has a focus on Tasmanian handmade products and WAYFM station manager Jim Gray said there were makers from all around the state coming to show off their goods.
"The market is a major fundraiser for our station," he said.
"It's one of the four markets we have each year and is a great opportunity to get people thinking about some things they can keep ready for Christmas time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.