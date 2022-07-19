The Examiner
What's on

WAYFM hold annual Christmas market in July

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
XMAS COMES EARLY: WAYFM station manager Jim Gray and sales account manager Toby Strochnetter are gearing up for the Christmas in July themed Makers and Creators Market. Picture: Craig George

Those wanting to get a taste of Christmas in July can look no further, with the WAYFM Makers and Creators Market returning on July 30.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.