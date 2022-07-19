A new hub set to constructed by the end of this year, could provide spaces for cutting edge research, hands-on training and agri-tourism.
The 1,800 square metre purpose-built fermentation hub in Legana, developed by FermenTas, has been in the works for a number of years and is expected to create 650 new jobs.
Described as a "network" of numerous agri-businesses, the hub will allow budding fermentation businesses to utilise the hub's equipment and research facilities, lowering development costs and foster new, local producers.
Councillor Richard Ireland said the fermentation hub was one of the most exciting projects on West Tamar's Council agenda for a long time.
"It's going to look great..hopefully this will be the start of high quality developments, I look forward to this happening," Cr Ireland said.
Councillor Tim Woinarski said the project provided an excellent opportunity to bring in new businesses and hoped it could become an innovation hub for Legana. "It's a fantastic opportunity and I support this," Cr Woinarski said.
Councillor Geoff Lyons said he was thankful for the support state and local government had given to the project.
"The lease we have given on the site is one way of encouraging the development, I just hope that, not only can we get food innovation, but innovation in general, to make the site a real hub for the community of Northern Tasmania," Cr Lyons said.
"I hope it does create this innovation precinct," he said.
Councillor Lynden Ferguson commended the application and the work that had gone into it for a number of years. "I am looking forward to seeing how this whole area develops," Cr Ferguson said.
Speaking to The Examiner in May, FermenTas chair Kim Seagram said the board were hoping to have construction started to the $16 million project by the end of 2022.
"This is an opportunity to create new career paths that hadn't been thought about before, which creates new job opportunities," Ms Seagram said.
"It creates new businesses and an entrepreneurial ecosystem around fermented food products. And can help us value add to arguably some of the best primary produce in the world down here," she said.
The primary use of the site will be resource processing with subservient uses of education and general retail. The teaching and training component of the use is to train and upskill staff in resource processing, related to fermentation.
The development application was approved by the West Tamar Council on Tuesday at their ordinary meeting.
The general retail area will be for sale of finished products.
