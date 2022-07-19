Calvary Sandhill Residential Aged Care residents had the opportunity to learn about the significance of Aboriginal culture, and are hoping other aged care residences will follow in their footsteps.
Lifestyle co-ordinator Karen Robinson said the aged care residence had wanted to celebrate NAIDOC Week but were unable to as a few residents ended up catching COVID.
Advertisement
"Unfortunately we had COVID, we had been really locked down, we've actually come out of lockdown and wanted to do it at a later time," Ms Robinson said.
Residents were treated with a smoking ceremony as well as a number of dances and had the opportunity to taste Aboriginal chocolate, tea and kangaroo.
"Even though we have done a few activities in each area, this is something where everybody can join together.
"It would also be good to show other homes that we are doing something cultural for our residents as well. Culture is part of our nursing homes these days," she said.
Jason Thomas, of the Trowunna Aboriginal Cultural Services, along with his wife, Fiona Hughes, entertained the residents and said they had an enjoyable experience.
"The interactions were just so precious. Jason went around and took possum skins for them to feel and then we had discussions with them," Mrs Hughes said.
"I actually created a lot of relationships there with them, they want me to come back, so I really liked that. I had a bit of a laugh with them and a bit of a banter.
"If the services want us there, we will be there. We would love to do more with elderly people," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.