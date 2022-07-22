Sarah Pennicott's experience on the world championship stage has left her more motivated than ever to light up the lanes.
The Exeter 10-pin bowler was part of the Australian squad that travelled to Sweden for the IBF under-21 world championships. The Australians claimed bronze in the men's teams event while Pennicott came 64th in her singles event, 23rd in doubles alongside Emily Bottomley and in the team event Australia came 10th.
Alongside competing against some bowling stars, there was plenty to get used to in the unfamiliar surrounds of Helsingborg, Sweden.
"The environment was completely different, we didn't expect that because it's so high up on the globe that it was daylight until 11 o'clock at night so that took a little bit of adjusting," she said.
"[Especially] with my sleeping patterns it took a couple of days, like day three it really hit us and we were really tired and struggled to get back into the routine but after a while we were fine.
"We met heaps of cool people and it was really exciting to go over there and compete, I'd never been to Europe before ... so it was a good experience."
With a busy schedule of bowling, Pennicott is preparing for a national level tournament which does not require her passport.
The Australian National Championships are headed to Hobart from July 25 to August 6.
There will be lots of work as Pennicott combines training with her work as Bowl Patrol Lane Ranger which mentors juniors as they learn about 10-pin bowling at Launceston Lanes.
Tasmania claimed a silver medal in the Walter Rachuig Trophy at last year's championship and Pennicott is targeting a similar performance on home soil. The 21-year-old will also compete in the Australian Masters event where she hopes to be one of the final competitors.
Fuelling her belief is the confidence gained from her efforts on the world stage.
"I was really happy with how I bowled [in the world championships], I bowled good shots and I learnt heaps about my own game and how to improve and make adjustments on different things," she said.
"Taking that into the national championships is really great, I feel like I've learnt so much and knowing I have the ability to compete on the world stage has helped my confidence.
"I was obviously feeling motivated before but now I feel really determined for the Australian National Championships ... and to achieve something big in that so I've been working harder and training more," she said.
