The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Crash at on Highland Lakes Road at Miena, vehicle reportedly rolled

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated July 19 2022 - 1:26am, first published July 18 2022 - 11:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road open following single-vehicle crash at Miena

UPDATE: Highland Lakes Road at Miena is clear following the earlier crash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.