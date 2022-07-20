There are now so many inquiries, so often, into child welfare failures that they run into each other. We are establishing one inquiry/report a year.
By far the most crucial question to answer is not how failures happens, but why they continue to happen despite the best intentions of numerous dedicated, professional and caring staff being involved across a range of professions?
The answer lies not in the failings of any individual, but a broken system.
Each and every inquiry comes up with the same important evidence about system failures. From the perspective of workers the evidence is:
These four features also largely explain why it is so hard to attract and retain all but the most dedicated professional staff into the field.
The caring professions such as counselling and social work remain at the bottom of the pecking order in most organisations with lower salaries and poorer working conditions. Usually they are located in some back office if they are lucky enough to get an office. Their influence on policy is filtered through a raft of management levels.
For a long time caring was seen as something people (usually women) should be happy to do voluntarily.
Who needs specialist social workers and psychologists when we can use less qualified (read cheaper) staff?
Much of the current 'toolkit' for child protection is problematic. Mandatory reporting is a blunt instrument to deal with a complex set of issues.
It's probably better than no reporting but we have a long way to go to actually make it work.
Within and between professional groups there are multiple views on when to intervene, who, why and how.
All of the systems that sometimes fail (such as mandatory reporting) and the cultures that foster them are still in place today.
In theory setting up multi agency committees and groups of very senior bureaucrats to oversee child protection should result in everyone accepting a responsibility for child protection.
But (as we are now observing) it often means in practice no one actually takes responsibility.
There is considerable evidence that the further decision making is removed from the front line the greater the chances of system failure. Reforms pushing decision making away from the front line continue to fail.
Decision making that ignores children and their advocates continue to fail.
If we were to reflect back on the implementation of recommendations from say the past 20 reports into child welfare we would also notice a pattern.
Recommendations enthusiastically endorsed at the time are never quite fully implemented especially the promised staffing increases, better training and professional conditions, devolution of decision making, enabling children more of a say, seriously engaging communities in the conversation and, long term evaluations of the implementation process.
In particular evaluations show that with constantly changing staff, leadership, Ministers and governments the reform agenda can fade from sight.
Doing rather little is the actual response once the shock factor fades away. Often new reforms are simply grafted on to already complex systems adding more layers of people and processes to the child welfare system.
There is no enduring oversight. Many potential oversight bodies such as the Children's Commissioner and the Ombudsman have limited authority and capacity to act. The Parliament is at arms-length.
As is also the case with most all child protection crises it usually a front-line worker risking their own health and career to force the issue into the public spotlight.
All of this points to a system that still does not acknowledge or properly support the most vulnerable. Saying sorry years later is the most common response. Promising to radically change the system is another typical response.
The actual solutions are much harder, a rethink of the role and conditions of the caring professions, a recognition that abuse may well be widespread and increasing, empowering front line workers rather than 'HR', serious engagement of children and their advocates, moving family support from the margins of public policy to the centre, a step change in funding the above.
We simply struggle to learn the lessons of history.
