There is an increased awareness across the community that there is simply no stereotype when it comes to drug use. Tasmanians from all walks of life use a wide range of substances. Everyone reading this will know someone and would want that person to be treated with compassion, respect and dignity if they chose to seek support for their drug use, regardless of whether it's alcohol, tobacco, pharmaceutical medications or a substance that is illegal. This sentiment is reflected in the findings of the AIHW report and it couldn't come at a better time with the state government finalising the Tasmanian Drug Strategy 2022-2027.