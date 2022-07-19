Last week's Australian government report into community attitudes and perceptions towards drugs came as no surprise to those who work in the sector.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report provided further evidence of what we have been saying to government for some time now - that community attitudes towards drug use have changed, and Tasmanians want to see more contemporary, health-based responses introduced.
We were not surprised more than 80 per cent of Tasmanians believed that possession of cannabis for personal use should not be a criminal offence.
We were also not surprised almost half felt comfortable with cannabis being legalised for personal use, because attitudes towards cannabis have significantly changed in the past 10 years. The growing support for health responses, rather than criminal ones, to illicit drug possession for personal use for substances like ecstasy and heroin will certainly be a surprise to many.
But we knew this change was happening. Since 2020, our organisation has held the position that illicit substances should be decriminalised in Tasmania. Many may also remember our organisation advocating for a trial of pill testing at music festivals in 2019, which was the same year the data for this report was collected.
We were confident back then there was strong support for a trial of pill testing, and this report confirms our position with over 60 per cent of those in southern Tasmania comfortable with a trial of this health service. In the past three years since this research was collected, we are confident perceptions have continued to evolve, and the reasons why will be varied. Generally, many are beginning to realise the "war on drugs" is an outdated approach and that criminalising drugs plays a key role in making them more dangerous.
There is an increased awareness across the community that there is simply no stereotype when it comes to drug use. Tasmanians from all walks of life use a wide range of substances. Everyone reading this will know someone and would want that person to be treated with compassion, respect and dignity if they chose to seek support for their drug use, regardless of whether it's alcohol, tobacco, pharmaceutical medications or a substance that is illegal. This sentiment is reflected in the findings of the AIHW report and it couldn't come at a better time with the state government finalising the Tasmanian Drug Strategy 2022-2027.
Coincidentally, last week before this research was released our organisation called upon the state government to pause the development of this strategy because we didn't have confidence it reflected changing community attitudes, and more community consultation was required.
We continue to hold the position that meaningful community engagement is essential. While there has always been ample evidence supporting the introduction of measures such as decriminalisation and pill testing, the evidence alone will never be enough to drive change in drug policy and legislation. Given the sensitivity of the subject matter, government needs to feel confident there is majority support across the community for these conversations and be confident that by raising these matters, they won't be accused of 'condoning' drug use. I hope this research provides the state government with the confidence the Tasmanian community is ready to talk.
For many Tasmanians, the drugs they are using are not causing them any harm, but for those that choose to seek support, there is support available. But when, how and why you or your loved one chooses to seek support relies on more than just services being available. It relies on how law enforcement responds to those they encounter. For example, if someone is worried about potential criminal charges for having a small amount of illicit substances for their own personal use, this may also discourage them from seeking support.
It is also influenced by what information and resources we make available to students, parents and community and the type of language we use when talking about people who use drugs. Education approaches that seek to 'scare' people out of using drugs are outdated, stigmatising and ineffective in educating people about drug use.
First and foremost, their decision to seek support will depend on how confident they feel they won't be judged or shamed for deciding they want support - and government has a critical role to play in creating this safe and non-stigmatising environment.
A critical first step in this process will be a government with the confidence to sit down and have an honest conversation about drug use with our community, which will give everyday Tasmanians the confidence to have their own.
