The Australian Medical Association Tasmanian branch has backed the health department's request for "virtual" hospital visits as high levels of COVID-19 circulate in the community.
On Sunday, the department of health urged families and loved ones of patients at public Tasmanian hospitals to consider remote options to stay in contact as opposed to in-person visits, to reduce the potential spread of cases further.
Advertisement
It follows all public Tasmanian hospitals having been escalated to level three of their COVID-19 Management Plans in recent weeks, with restrictions placed on how frequently, and when, patients can have face-to-face visits.
AMA Tasmania president John Saul said it wasn't an ideal situation but that this was needed to keep both staff and patients safe.
"Based on the resources we've got, we've just got to do everything we can to avoid the risk of losing more numbers of staff," Dr Saul said.
"Good people are making good decisions. We've got to work with the information and data we've got available."
Dr Saul said he didn't see a need for more restrictions to be introduced at this stage, but that he hoped common sense would guide Tasmanians' decision making, given the high levels of COVID-19 and the flu around.
"Unfortunately we're just not sure how long this level of outbreak will continue," he said.
"There are a large percentage of workers already stretched and overworked.
"We don't favour any more restrictions, but we do favour common sense.
"Protect yourself, protect your family, protect your mates."
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.