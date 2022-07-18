Clarence are hunting their third win in succession and it could come at a crucial juncture for their upcoming opponents in North Launceston.
The Bombers will enter round 17 level on points with the Southern Bombers in the race for the last finals spot. After being a perennial presence in finals for the best part of a decade, the Bombers are in a fight to keep their proud streak alive with four games remaining.
Third-placed Clarence are flying high on confidence after the Roos accounted for Lauderdale by 19 points to remain four points clear ahead of the Southern and Northern Bombers. Clarence's James Preshaw earned three votes for that game followed by Baxter Norton (two votes) and Lauderdale's Sam Siggins (one vote).
Clarence's Sam Green said his side will be full of belief ahead of their encounter with North Launceston.
"[The North Launceston] game is extremely important, hopefully with a win there's a home final," he said.
"We're really looking forward to the challenge of heading up there, we love going up there.
"North Launceston have been one of the strongest teams in the competition as we know for the past fair few years."
Green has been a key factor for the Roos this season as their number one ruckman averaging 20 disposals, five marks, two intercept marks, four clearances and five score involvements per game. His battle against North Launceston's Alex Lee shapes as a decisive match-up in the round 17 clash.
However, with the wide expanses of UTAS Stadium set to welcome Clarence this round, Green targeted a different factor which would be the key.
"We're really looking forward to going up there on the big deck and trying to use our leg-speed and break the game open," he said.
"[Lee's] an unreal player and being able to go up against him the last few years as well has helped me build my game and it's a really important one for me this week.
"It's important for me to make sure I don't let up on him and try and expose him around the ground in terms of my leg-speed as well as creating contests all day."
North Launceston lost the Launceston derby on Saturday as their arch-rivals, the Blues, won by 57 points.
The Bombers' playing coach Brad Cox-Goodyer got one vote despite North Launceston's loss. Launceston's key midfielder Jobi Harper got the three votes while Jacob Boyd got two.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
