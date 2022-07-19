Misleading propaganda about a cruel sport

THE full-page ad by Tasracing (The Examiner, July 16) is pure propaganda and misleading to readers.
"Tasracing is committed to promoting the highest possible standards of health, safety and happiness of greyhounds". Seriously?
Why then does Tasracing fail to mention how many greyhounds enter racing each year, how many greyhounds die or are killed, how many thousands injured, and why Tasracing funds its greyhound adoption program but not an independent body for statistics and advice on greyhound welfare?
How much of Sydney's University of Technology's "Identifying optimal greyhound track design for greyhound safety and welfare, Phase I Report, January 2016 to December 31, 2016" has Tasracing implemented since that report for "the highest possible standards of health, safety and happiness of greyhounds"?
The answer, unsurprisingly, is very little.
The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds' Lethal Tracks report shows 12 greyhounds were killed and 230 were injured on Tasmanian tracks in 2020. Last year there were 15 deaths (seven in Hobart, four in Devonport and four in Launceston) and 367 injuries. Nationally, the track death toll for 2021 was 177 while incidents causing injury were 10,198. These figures are truly shocking.
Public support for this cruel sport is waning in Tasmania (and every other state), but the government wants to spend millions to keep 0.19 per cent of the labour force running, yet people can't afford to pay their rents, electricity bills, fuel or groceries.
READING Raymond Harvey's letter (The Examiner, July14), sadly he is right.
I remember the '60s , service in those days was excellent. I am glad to say I have found that service again. A long time ago ANZ closed its branch in St Helens.
Bendigo Bank opened a branch in St Helens. I transferred my business to them. Its service has been excellent, The staff are so helpful, nothing is too much trouble. It opens Monday, Wednesday and Friday. When I ring the branch they answer straight away. If I need to ring out of their hours, I ring customer service and again get straight through.
I hope Raymond Harvey fines a bank that gives him the respect he deserves.
THE decision on whether Tasmania shall get an AFL team is not too far away. It will be voted on by AFL club presidents which, according to reports, the majority will say no due to various reasons including draft concessions similar to those offered to Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney, the diluting of funds handed out to every club annually and the changes to the roster due to a 19th team (a bit bizarre considering how compromised the current roster is).
If the vote is against a stand-alone state AFL team then we must consider our options.
I recently reviewed Eddie McGuire's blueprint on the Kangaroos becoming the Tasmanian team and believe it has great merit except for one very obvious point. Tasmanians don't want a part-time team based in Melbourne anymore, so North Melbourne would have to permanently relocate to Tasmania.
With draft concessions and a training academy, the cream of all the up-and-coming Tasmanian players could be recruited by the Kangaroos and, after several years, the club would be the Tasmanian team. Let's not forget the Roos' supporters on the mainland who, if signed up as members, could receive large discounts on travel, accommodation and game entry/seating through local or national sponsorship.
For those AFL club presidents who vote against a Tassie team, I won't support your club by any means and I hope other Tasmanian supporters do the same.
WHILE Victoria dumps renewable power because its storage and carrying capacities are inadequate, Guy Barnett is still considering, against all top critical economic advice and very legitimate public concerns, going ahead with Marinus Link. Why? It's not going to do Tasmania any good at all.
The one part of it really needed is the communication cable. We turned down an extremely generous offer to install that at a fraction of the cost of Marinus. Why?
The overall density of wind farms needed to shore up Marinus is immense. Tasmania has no room left, and no public support for such an invasive network.
It's not an embarrassment to admit Marinus is wrong, it's an embarrassment to go ahead with it against all common economic and environmental sense.
