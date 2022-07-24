The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian sprinter Jacob Despard ready for maiden Commonwealth Games

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 24 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUNNING HOT: Jacob Despard in action at the Burnie Carnival in 2020. Picture: Simon Sturzaker

Jacob Despard is hoping to add another historic Tasmanian double-act to Australian sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.