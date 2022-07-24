Jacob Despard is hoping to add another historic Tasmanian double-act to Australian sport.
With combinations such as Goss-Jamieson, Baker-Cure, Beltz-Edwards and Hore-Faletic, the state has often formed the backbone of national cycling and rowing quartets, but it is yet to happen in athletics.
That could all change at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where Despard and Jack Hale are both in contention for the 4x100-metre relay team.
"I think it would be the first time ever so potentially there's some history in the making," Despard said as he contemplated teaming up with his fellow Hobartian.
"We get on really well. We lived together in Melbourne from 2017 to 2021 and are still really good mates and keep in regular contact. We both get a bit of white-line fever when we're racing, but off-track we're good. Around races the communication dies down a bit."
With NSW pair Rohan Browning and Joshua Azzopardi, Queenslander Jake Doran and Victorian Christopher Mitrevski also in the mix, 25-year-old Despard is confident the Aussies can improve on their fourth-place finish on home soil four years ago.
"I'm hoping we can bring home a medal. We've got the talent pool and ability. If we can perform on the day, there's no reason why we cannot.
"We've got a rough idea who we're comfortable with but we don't know for sure until the last couple of weeks."
Asked his preferred leg in the team, the 2018 Stawell Gift winner added: "Ideally, I'd like to run last. My top speed on the home straight is where it would best be put to use.
"Jake prefers first and I know Rohan prefers second so potentially they will have those spots with third and fourth up for grabs. Jack likes third, he did that in 2018, so potentially you could see Hale to Despard in the last change!"
Despard's road to Birmingham had unlikely origins with athletics' gain being cricket's loss.
He played soccer for his St Virgil's College plus Metro, Glenorchy Knights and an under-12 Northern Suburbs representative team and starred at cross-country running events but seemed destined to settle for a sporting life as a fast bowler, playing second grade for North Hobart and making a state under-15 side.
"They wanted me to clean up my run-up so I went running with a coach at the Domain. The next thing I was on the Australian under-20 team for world juniors and here I am now."
"Sometimes, I think what could have been if I was still playing cricket because a few of the guys I played with went on to play for Tasmania or the Hurricanes like Riley Meredith and Caleb Jewell. But I think I'm a lot more dedicated in athletics and maybe would not have had the same life skills."
After that introduction from Rosemary Coleman, Despard began competing for OVA Southern Saints and catapulted himself into national headlines with his Stawell Gift victory. His spot on the Commonwealth Games team was sealed by 100m gold at this year's Melbourne Track Classic plus Oceania Championships bronze in a personal best time of 10.24 but Despard admits it was hardly a meteoric rise.
"I had to do the hard slog. I made world juniors in 2014 when I was 17 but since then have not made Australian teams. But I have been around the mark. I almost made the world relays team in 2019 and just missed out and was in the training team for the Tokyo Olympics but we missed qualification for that.
"I've been on the scene for three or four years but with COVID and the lack of international racing, I have not had much opportunity, so I think the Commonwealth Games is huge. It's also a chance to post a time to get to the world relay championships plus Paris 2024, so I think we're building nicely heading into the Olympics in two years' time. I feel it's a journey about to start."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
