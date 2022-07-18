Man guilty of Easter pub confrontation with police

A Launceston man was fined $800 after he tried to prevent police arresting his friend at St Helens.
Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton said Vaughan James Spilsbury, 25, and a second defendant were at the Kazzbar in St Helens about 10.40pm on April 16, 2022, when an associate was being arrested.
Spilsbury pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting police, resisting a police officer, wilfully obstructing a police officer and a count of abusive language to a police officer.
"Both defendants approached police from 15 metres away yelling 'what the f--- are you doing' and tried to separate police from other people," Mr Pemberton said.
He said a constable was pushed by Spilsbury and abusive language continued until capsicum spray was deployed.
"The defendant resisted arrest by pulling his arms away as police tried to arrest him," he said.
The incident lasted about four minutes because police were outnumbered.
Spilsbury and his co-accused Max Lewis Dundas were placed in the rear seat of the police vehicle where they continued to yell and abuse police.
The court heard that Dundas lay down in the rear seat and tried to kick the police vehicle door open.
Magistrate Sharon Cure asked Spilsbury, who was unrepresented about the incident. He admitted that alcohol affected his decision making.
He said he believed police were being very aggressive and violent.
"That sort of thing does trigger me a bit," he said.
"I don't like to see police abusing their power."
Ms Cure asked him if he responded in a way he wouldn't normally.
"Yes," he said.
"I have not drunk since that."
He told Ms Cure that he was a boilermaker by trade who had been off work.
"The whole incident was harsh on my back and I have been able to get back to work," he said.
Spilsbury agreed that it would have been concerning for people looking on.
In sentencing, Ms Cure said that he had no history of offending and there were no signs of being anti-police.
"You are obviously remorseful so I will regard it as being out of character." she said.
Spilsbury told the court that he believed an officer had gone to hospital afterwards but that it was not as a result of his actions.
Ms Cure fined him $800 but did not record a conviction saying that the fact that he had pleaded guilty and had no prior offences had led her to view that a conviction was not required.
"I'm confident that you won't be back," she said.
Mr Dundas' case has been adjourned to a later date.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
