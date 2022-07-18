The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vaughan James Spilsbury fined $800 over confrontation with police

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man guilty of Easter pub confrontation with police

A Launceston man was fined $800 after he tried to prevent police arresting his friend at St Helens.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.