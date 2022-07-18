Launceston's traffic light system a source of frustration

LAUNCESTON has been winning a few awards lately, which is wonderful for our city. However, there is one trophy that it richly deserves and is yet to be awarded.
That is having the most frustrating and pathetic traffic light system in Australia.
Advertisement
On so many intersections, particularly in the CBD, you sit there at a red light, intently watching the green one at the next intersection in front of you. Then your light turns green and as you move off the one in front changes to red, and so on, and so on.
Then there are the red turning arrows that keep you there despite 500 metres of clear road ahead and no pedestrians within cooee.
Come on Launceston, it is the 21st century and yet we endure a chaotic traffic light system that is so last century.
WITH the monstrous attack on the sovereign state of Ukraine by Russia through the orders of its psychopath leader Vladimir Putin, it's disheartening to see Israel and Saudi Arabia have failed to assist arms requests for Ukraine, but instead have stayed silent on publicly opposing Russia's aggressive action.
Russia has allegedly committed many war crimes against humanity, caused thousands of deaths, rapes, kidnapping of citizens and injuries to civilians, along with the total devastation of infrastructure, with many being housing, hospitals and schools.
For decades, the world has been continually drenched with Israeli propaganda for sympathy concerning the World War II holocaust, something which Russia is doing to Ukraine. So why is Israel such a hypocrite, when it comes to world order and common decent humanity, by not assisting Ukraine?
My thoughts and support (and no doubt many others feel the same) about Israel, have totally changed.
As for wealthy Saudi Arabia, its close ties to both China and the US economically, wreaks of self-interest.
Don't forget the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (linked to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia) shows it's just a player from all sides, with certainly no morals for justice.
IF a picture can tell a thousand words, perhaps the message about COVID again running rampant in the community would be told more powerfully if our politicians fronted TV cameras wearing a mask.
It's all about leading by example, yet our political leaders have been reluctant to insist this vital preventative measure be reintroduced.
A few months ago mask-wearing was considered essential for our collective good health. Shameful and shocking that this advice has become politicised and polarising.
FLIGHTS out of Launceston have been an absolute shambles with both Virgin and Jetstar cancelling flights.
Rebooking of hotels and organising bus travel due to changed destinations and last-minute cancellations is another extra out-of-pocket expense the airlines don't cover if you are flying from home base.
We were offered another flight three days later, but only to Sydney, not Canberra that we booked for, which would only connect to the return flight and which they refused to reimburse as this wasn't cancelled yet.
A total of $600, plus flights out of pocket and missed important appointments.
Advertisement
This shouldn't happen. If you can't offer the goods, you should not sell them.
CHRISTIANITY numbers may be declining in Australia but Jesus was never concerned about numbers and those still true to the faith trust in Jesus' words.
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the road that leads to destruction and many enter through it, but small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life and only a few that find it."
Even so, at this point, Christianity is still the largest religious faith in the world and in Australia. So the "few" are doing OK and would welcome more to join them at the "narrow gate".
SUPERMARKET giant Coles is raising its homebrand fresh and long-life milk by 25 cents (The Examiner, July 15).
All supermarket giants should/must absorb the costs and reduce their profit margin. Many are unable to afford the extra cost of this basic commodity. Pay the farmers the increase but absorb the costs.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.