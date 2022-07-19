Design Tasmania appoints new artistic director

Design Tasmania has announced its newly appointed artistic director, Michelle Boyde.
Trained at RMIT, Ms Boyde brings valuable experience in fashion and interior design, having worked in various creative industries across Australia for organisations such as MONA and Melbourne Fashion Week.
She has worked most recently as curator for Design Tasmania at Melbourne Design Fair.
She has lived and worked in Hobart since 2011 and divides her time between her independent practice and co-facilitation of an ongoing, informal fashion training program.
"I'm excited to be invited to contribute artistically to Design Tasmania's next phase, especially the opportunity to help expand Design Tasmania's role as a platform and advocacy body for our globally significant design sector," she said.
Chief executive Sarah Blacklock said Ms Boyde has had a strong ongoing relationship with Design Tasmania as a designer and curator over the years and she was delighted to welcome her to the team.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
