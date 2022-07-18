Advertisement
Former Westbury reinsman Jack Laugher drove seven winners at Mildura on Friday night in a superb performance that three months ago would have been an Australian record.
Up until Mark Pitt drove nine winners at Mowbray on Easter Saturday, no-one in the long history of harness racing had driven more than six winners on the one program.
Laugher's seven-win haul could easily have been eight - he was held up for a run when beaten a half head on one of his three other drives at the meeting.
The 23-year-old's memorable achievement, and overall success in Victoria, has justified a tough decision he made while still a teenager.
Laugher was doing well driving in Tasmania - but it was too well.
He was rapidly heading towards 50 career wins at which point he would have lost his valuable junior driver's claim.
If he moved to Victoria, where he had already tested the waters on short visits, he could keep his claim until he drove 250 winners.
It was a no-brainer really so Laugher packed his bags.
"That was close to four years ago now," the driver recalled on Monday.
"I went to Andy Gath to start with and was there for about 12 months then I spent about the same time with (the late) Gavin Lang.
"I worked for Bulldog Nicholson for a while before I moved to Bendigo about 18 months ago.
"I'm now helping Glenn and Julie Douglas and looking after the horses that Dad (Michael) has over here."
Westbury-based Michael Laugher has six horses based in Victoria including one former Tasmanian, Emjays Black Chip.
"The others are horses that Dad bought while he was here for about six months," Jack said.
"He left them when he went home because a couple of them have got bonuses.
"I'm working them for him and I'll probably have to take out my own trainer's licence when his visiting trainer's licence expires."
Laugher said his family had recently sold their property at Westbury.
"They eventually want to move here and buy a property but they're not ready yet," he said.
"Bendigo is a massive harness racing area - there are a lot of trainers within a half-hour drive."
Laugher said driving professionally in Victoria was a seven-day a week occupation.
"I don't set out to drive every day but generally I don't knock back any drives either," he said.
Despite recently spending a month on the sidelines, Laugher has had more than 550 drives in the first half of this season and won 89 races.
Another former Tasmanian reinsman, Alex Ashwood, was also in the news at Mildura on Friday night but, unfortunately, for a vastly different reason.
Ashwood was one of two drivers taken to hospital after a spectacular four-horse fall, with stewards later reporting that he had suffered a broken wrist and facial fractures that required surgery.
He also has a suspected hairline fracture in his lower back.
Hobart-born Ashwood, 28, has driven well over 500 winners since moving to Victoria and this season has also trained 50 winners.
The Devonport Racing Club's premierships for 2021-22 all came down to the final meeting of the season on Sunday.
Team Wells just pipped Adam Trinder for the trainer's award after getting a winner (Rebel Factor) and two seconds.
Codi Jordan's winning treble saw her overtake Erica Byrne Burke to claim both the leading jockey and leading apprentice awards.
And, Trojan Storm's win in the Benchmark 62 Handicap gave him the horse of the year title ahead of Gee Gee Plane and Freelancer.
Smart pacer Izaha edged close to $200,000 in career earnings with a soft win in the Discretionary Handicap in Hobart on Sunday night.
The seven-year-old was having his first start for two months but trainer-driver Todd Rattray told the Tasracing website that he had been working well since recovering from a hoof abscess.
Izaha was slow to get going from the stand but still managed to land in third place before moving to the death at the 1200m.
Call Me Hector had begun brilliantly to lead from his 20m handicap but was a spent force a long way out and Izaha cruised to the front at the 500m.
He quickly established a handy break and went on to record his 18th career win.
The meeting was free of major incidents with stewards issuing no suspensions but, at an inquiry adjourned from Launceston the previous week, Paul Ashwood was given a three-meeting penalty for careless driving on Imhooked in the 2YO.
Group 3-winner Take The Sit is among the 166 nominations for a nine-race meeting at Mowbray on Sunday.
Trainer Bill Ryan has entered the five-year-old for both open handicaps but she is likely to run in the longer option over 1620m.
Take The Sit won brilliantly over 1200m at Mowbray when resuming before failing at Caulfield.
She was subsequently found to have a bruised hoof.
Strutt Stakes winner Miss Charlie Brown is also among the eight entries for the 1620m race.
In-form sprinters Music Addition and Julius head the 14 entries for the 1220m open handicap.
Brooklyn Park Stud will host a function at its Evandale property on Saturday to parade its two new sires Holler and Squamosa.
It's a 2 pm start with drinks and afternoon tea provided but spaces are limited so RSVPs are essential.
Brooklyn Park secured both stallions earlier this year after Ambidexter died due to a severe bout of colic.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
