The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

MyState Bank, Bank of us adjust interest rates after Reserve Bank's move

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated July 18 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pleasure and pain in Tasmanian banks' latest interest rate moves

Tasmanian-based banks are rewarding savers, but home loan customers will cop the full amount of the Reserve Bank's latest cash rate hike.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.