Chef Adam Liaw has been announced on the agriCULTURED line-up

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 18 2022 - 11:00pm
SPECIAL GUEST: Chef Adam Liaw has been announced on the agriCULTURED line-up. Picture: Supplied

As part of the inaugural agriCULTURED festival, celebrity chef and television personality Adam Liaw has been announced as a keynote speaker at an industry forum.

