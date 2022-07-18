As part of the inaugural agriCULTURED festival, celebrity chef and television personality Adam Liaw has been announced as a keynote speaker at an industry forum.
Conversations in the City is set to be a series of food and agriculture related workshops exploring four key pillars including grow, make, plate and share.
Advertisement
Mr Liaw rose to fame in 2010 when he won the cooking-reality show MasterChef. He has since become one of Australia's most in demand television personalities and has released eight cookbooks.
In 2016, the Japanese government appointed Mr Liaw as an official Goodwill Ambassador for Japanese Cuisine and he is also UNICEF Australia's National Ambassador for Nutrition.
Appearing alongside a list of impressive talent including, chef and food critic turned producer, Matthew Evans and Gardening Australia Presenter and author, Hannah Moloney, Mr Liaw will kick off the conversation on August 5.
Following Mr Liaw's Keynote on Friday morning, Kitana Mansell, manager of Palawa Kipli, Tasmanian's first Aboriginal food business (owned and operated by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre) will speak alongside Rees Campbell, author Eat Wild Tasmanian and Eat MORE Wild Tasmanian at the Food Stories session.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.