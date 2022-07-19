Tasmania delivering on ultimate frisbee stage

From national selection to state competition, Tasmania is making its mark on the scene of ultimate frisbee.
The state had a strong presence in the Australian under-22 championships with six Tasmanians featuring as part of a mixed squad along with Victoria.
Hannah Sheers, Jesse Rowlands, Shiloh Leeke, Adam Baines, Gabrielle Kotanidis and Callum Dungey all made the trip to Ballarat to compete in the tournament. There was a further Tasmanian connection to the squad with Hobart's Kate Hammerton serving as assistant coach.
The mixed squad, known as the Greater Bilbies, only just missed out on finals at the championships. They finished fourth with head-to-head score denying them a shot at the finals.
Despite missing out on finals action, Hammerton was enthused for the future of the sport in state after the performances of the Tasmanian players.
"It is very exciting that there is so much talent, and especially young talent, coming out of Tasmania," she said
"We came into the tournament as an underdog ... [and] we certainly surprised a few people this weekend with some of our wins and close games."
Their impressive displays were noted with Sheers and Rowlands making the merit team for the mixed division which recognises the best players at the championships.
The six will be under consideration for national honours with the Australian under-24 squad set to be drawn from the competitors at the championships.
For many players, including UTAS Launceston ultimate frisbee club member Kotanidis, the tournament was their first taste of state action.
"I'd never even played a sport until last year. Training for this tournament with such great, experienced players has allowed me to really develop my ultimate skills," she said.
Elsewhere, Isaac Petrie has been selected as part of the Australian under-20 squad which will contest the trans-Tasman series which will take place in Auckland in October.
Steven Kassar was part of the world masters' ultimate club championships which occurred in Ireland earlier this month.
Kassar was part of the Status Quo team which represented Australia at the tournament. Kassar featured in eight games for the championships as Status Quo finished in 14th place in the final standings.
Kassar believed the tournament would hold him in good stead for future tournaments.
"It was a great experience to travel internationally to play against teams from countries all around the world, our team played against seven different nations," he said.
