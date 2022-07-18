Two Hobart Hurricanes have tasted success in England after the Hampshire Hawks claimed a one-run win against Lancashire Lightning in the T20 Blast final.
Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis had two differing roles in the Hawks' first T20 title in a decade with the former securing man of the match honours for his 62 off 36 balls to be the finals' highest run-scorer.
Ellis was tasked with bowling the final over of the match for the Hawks with Lancashire requiring 11 from the final over to win. With three balls remaining, McDermott ran-out Luke Wood from behind the stumps to have the Hawks in the box seat.
Lancashire needed five off the last ball to win and Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson to seal the game for the Hawks, only for their celebrations at Edgbaston to be halted by a no-ball call.
A composed Ellis managed to go on and complete his over with the Lightning failing to get the runs they needed off the final ball. Ellis finished with figures of 0-23 off four overs.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
