Resilience, togetherness and friendships have spurred the Northern Hawks on to an unbeaten regular season.
After the disappointment of losing last season's grand final, the Hawks have delivered an emphatic roster season with 18 consecutive wins.
After their grand final disappointment, the club was quick to identify improvements. Monique Dufty crossed over from Cavaliers, Lynette Childs came in from Queensland and club captain Danni Pickett was almost like a new recruit after her last season was wiped out with injury.
While the 18-game streak looks dominant on paper, it has not all been a straightforward road for the Northern Hawks.
In the opening Launceston derby, they found themselves down by 11 goals but ended up winning by two. In the final roster game, the ladder-leaders were down by three points but won by five.
Behind both wins were a showcase of resilience and good coaching.
"Kellie [Woolnough] is just one of the most knowledgeable coaches I've had with her ability to calm the group down in a tough game," Dufty said.
"Like with Cripps [on Sunday], when we were down at half-time, she brought us all together as a group and got us focused was second to none."
The derby in particular became a touchstone for the Hawks as they went through the season.
"That game taught us a lot when we were down by so much at half-time and to step back and win that, it was stressful at the time but looking back it was the best thing for us," Dufty said.
"Against Cripps, being down by two at the half-time felt like nothing because we knew it was one turnover, so we had that belief within the group and backed each other in until the end."
Coming across after winning a premiership with the Cavaliers, Dufty noticed that the Hawks were eager for success in the pre-season.
Almost instantly, the Tasmanian state representative and Childs were fitting in as part of a tight group on and off the court.
"Although they were disappointed with last year's result, that was last year and they've just been all focused on this year and I think that's a reflection on how we've got so far," Dufty said.
"I've loved nothing more than learning from Ash [Mawer], Danni and Gemma [Poke], there's a reason they're still out there and it's because of how good they are.
"I think Lynette and I are the only two new players but the culture has been great and so welcoming, we've really enjoyed it."
The Hawks will set about redeeming their grand final result when finals get underway in the coming weeks.
Regardless of the finals results, Dufty believes she's found something greater than any silverware could bring.
"I think the friendships I've made this year, I feel like I've known them forever," she said.
"So I think to walk away from the end of this year, regardless of the end result, to know I've got the people I do behind me and this team is awesome for me.
"I think we've got good things coming."
It was a tense affair for the Northern Hawks but they produced a second-half comeback to beat Cripps Waratah 58-53.
Cripps were the dominant team for the opening two quarters as they held their nerve against the ladder-leaders.
The visitors brought plenty of energy to the court as they unsettled the Hawks' ball movement and turned possession their way.
Their defensive pressure garnered Cripps a three-goal lead at the main break.
Hawks came out of the interval with renewed focus as they showcased the defensive pressure which has been the backbone of their season.
Ash Mawer and Kendall Jones were in-sync in attack as the Hawks managed to out-score the visitors 16-13 in the third term. It led to a deadlocked scoreboard as both teams entered the final quarter with a chance of winning.
With their unbeaten mantle on the line, the Hawks rallied in the final term to put on 17 goals to 12 in their best quarter of the match.
The result means the Hawks have won all of their 18 regular season games.
The Hawks' 19-and-unders were beaten by a stronger Cripps outfit 60-26.
After the two sides could not be separated in the opening term, Cripps delivered a strong second term to set-up a match-winning lead and grew their lead at every change for a 34-goal win.
Compared to their cross-town rivals, Cavaliers enjoyed a far easier time in their opens' fixture against Kingston.
The reigning premiers won the match 56-39 but the final score was far wider than the majority of the match.
The Cavs' held a six-goal lead at the first two breaks after getting a fast start to the match. It was only in the final term where the Cavs truly gained full control of the match and opened up the 17-goal margin on the back of a 16-8 quarter.
Both Hawks and Cavs will prepare for finals in opens after meeting in last season's grand final.
The Cavs' 19-and-unders overcame a tight opening term against Kingston to deliver a win at home.
After the first interval, the Cavs showed their class to win 41-31.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
