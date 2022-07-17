The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Virtual' hospital visits encouraged by Department of Health

Updated July 17 2022 - 9:05am, first published 6:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian hospital visitors urged to stay away amid COVID-19 spike

In the wake of all Tasmanian hospitals operating at level three of their COVID-19 Management Escalation Plans, the Department of Health has encouraged the public to conduct "virtual" visits to patients.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.