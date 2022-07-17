Tasmanian hospital visitors urged to stay away amid COVID-19 spike

In the wake of all Tasmanian hospitals operating at level three of their COVID-19 Management Escalation Plans, the Department of Health has encouraged the public to conduct "virtual" visits to patients.
Acting state health commander Dale Webster said the recommendations were necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community and hospitals.
"To assist us, we are asking families and loved ones of patients who are at our hospitals to consider the option to keep in contact with them remotely, using phone, FaceTime or Teams, if available, and to avoid a physical visit to the hospital where possible.
"The hospitals have made changes to their visitor policies, limiting the number and time of visits unless there are compassionate grounds.
Between 2pm and 6pm at the Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital, restrictions are set at one visitor per patient at any one time, for a maximum of 30 minutes. Patients are able to be visited by multiple people, as long as the visits do not coincide.
For hospitals in the North-West, visitations are set at one each day per patient for a 1-hour maximum.
Those rules aplly for the North West Regional Hospital between 2.30pm and 6pm and for the Mersey Community Hospital between 2pm and 6pm.
"It will help the hospitals in dealing with COVID-19 if the number of visitors in the hospital is reduced even further by people considering virtual visits," Mr Webster said.
"This request for assistance has been made due to the current level of COVID-19 transmission in the community."
Mr Webster said face masks must be worn in all facilities. "Exemptions beyond these visiting restrictions are at the discretion of the nurse-in-charge of the ward," he said.
"We encourage anyone who requires medical assistance that is not urgent or life-threatening, to visit their pharmacy for minor ailments, explore booking an appointment with a local GP, or to call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.
