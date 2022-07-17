The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Crunch point to antiviral access could be assisted with pharmacy prescribed COVID-19 pills

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 17 2022 - 6:47am, first published 5:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacy access to COVID-19 antivirals?

A state iniatitive to provide automatic and timely access to lifesaving COVID-19 antivirals to vulnerable patients would be a welcome addition to the health sector's arsenal against the virus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.