Pharmacy access to COVID-19 antivirals?

A state iniatitive to provide automatic and timely access to lifesaving COVID-19 antivirals to vulnerable patients would be a welcome addition to the health sector's arsenal against the virus.
The initative would allow GPs to automate pharmacy scripts for patients most likely to need them, and was canvassed by the state government at the COVID-19 national cabinet meeting for further consideration.
Advertisement
AMA state president John Saul said the state's initiative would provide extra opportunity for patients to access the COVID-19 antiviral medications across the board.
Pharmacists also welcome the state's iniatiative to provide easier access to antivirals within three to five days of symptoms, but suggested that pharmacist prescribed medications would go one step further to increase access and alleviate risk of death.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said its initiative would be further explored by departments over the next two weeks to see if it can be adopted across the nation.
Regarding pharmacy prescribed antivirals, Mr Rockliff said only GPs can prescribe the medication.
"Pharmacies play an important role in Tasmania's COVID-19 response. However at this stage, GPs nationally are required to prescribe antivirals so they can access the patient eligibility and risk factors," he said.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president Helen O'Byrne wanted to see the New Zealand model adopted, where antiviral access through pharmacies will increase from two to ten per cent of cases.
"We have a really decentralised old and sick population, and a real crisis with access to GPs, also at the moment the GP workforce is off with COVID and other winter viruses, so it is really a bit of a crunch point to access," Ms O'Byrne said.
"Broadening the access to the incredible network of pharmacies acorss Tamania would improve access considerably."
Dr Saul said GPs were also doing everything they could to enable timely access.
"[Automated pharmacy scripts] will help our patients but certainly a lot of GPs have changed their systems to accommodate and help out," Dr Saul said.
"We are all monitoring our positive cases and making contact with especially those that fit the antiviral categories. We have also got extra doctor time available to fill the gaps for people who can't talk to their regular doctor."
Dr Saul said a return to the vitally important longer telehealth consultations, announced at the cabinet meeting, would enable good access to the antiviral medication.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.