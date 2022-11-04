The Examiner photographer Phillip Biggs celebrated 30 years of working as a news photographer this week.
In this Behind the Lens edition, he recounts the moments he was offered a job as a photographer at The Examiner.
In 2001 I was a big fish in a small pond in a western Victorian country town that was a great place to live and work.
The tri-weekly newspaper was highly regarded, and read, every single word from cover to cover, by most of the community.
We photographers - myself and a cadet - loved making ordinary people doing ordinary things look good.
Our editor loved it too and ran page after page of pictures, often running our photos over a full page.
But page ones and double page spreads only paid the bills for so long.
For a long time, our family managed a careful juggling act on a single income.
We enjoyed cheap or free entertainment, rarely ate out, and travelled a lot by camping.
Our family car was a nine-year-old Holden Commodore I shopped carefully to find, and was supposed to last forever.
An unexpected windfall had given us a deposit for a little house by the beach which was cheaper than rent.
I even had an old Valiant loved to drive around in.
The occasional wedding or freelance job outside of work also helped.
It was around the time of the arrival of child number three the balance tipped.
Expenses ate away all the discretionary spending.
This led to an argument with our credit card which the credit card won.
One problem with using up the entire week's income on bills is, a small debt might as well be a million dollars for the ability to repay it.
We resolved it by selling the family car.
The Valiant also went.
Despite thinking I was good at my job, the newspaper's general manager was not going to spend more on photography.
"Phil", he said bluntly, "if you want a pay rise you'll have to go looking elsewhere".
I already had been.
Daily newspaper photographer jobs were uncommon, and the door had remained closed.
"Why don't you get a job too?", our church pastor asked my wife one day, a question I'd ask perhaps only ten billion times.
She saw it more important for our family to be a stay-at-home mum.
In 2004 my heart leapt when I stumbled across an ad for a news photographer at The Examiner - and immediately fell when I saw applications had already closed.
I thought my resume looked good and sent it anyway, undated.
It would look like it was late in the mail rather than just late, I thought.
A few weeks later The Examiner flew me over for an interview.
It was the first Jetstar flight to leave Melbourne.
Chief of staff Martin Gilmour and editor Dean Southwell interviewed me in the bright yellow board room in the old Examiner building on Paterson Street.
Martin had a hypothetical question.
"You're on a country road and first on the scene of a serious accident. There's no mobile phone reception. Do you help, or start taking photos?".
Ethical questions like this were easy for me, but it was the no mobile phone coverage that had me stumped.
"Do you mean there's areas of Tasmania where you can't get a phone signal?"
I had no idea.
Our last visit had been in the early 90s.
The interview went well and by the end, I could tell the job the was most likely mine.
When I was offered a generous allowance to go towards relocation, as well as a motel for the family for the first week, it was too good to refuse.
It was nice to feel wanted.
We hired and packed a shipping container ourselves.
Moving was cheaper than going on a holiday.
Our last day as a Victorian family was spent at the Melbourne zoo.
With the kids clutching little toy monkeys, we joined the Spirit of Tasmania queue at Station Pier .
Young Dan, our five year old, was quite unsettled.
At that age he was not good at coping with change and this was a big one.
Bek, age 9, was up for the adventure and walked around on deck with me as we powered into a stormy and windswept Port Phillip Bay.
And young Andrew, our enthusiastic earth angel who was three years and one day old, went straight off to sleep.
The Bass Strait journey was one of those crossings.
Lying in bed was a challenge, let alone walking around.
Fortunately the kids didn't wake up.
The fresh cold crisp clean air of Devonport greeted us in the morning twilight not a moment too soon.
At the quarantine checkpoint, a biosecurity officer took Bek's goldfish that had travelled with us for the week.
Bek wailed.
The fish had been good company on our journey.
Looking after it had taken our minds off other things and it was sad for all of us to see it go.
We bought McDonalds for breakfast, a luxury we would not normally do, then it was onto the Bass Highway heading for our new home in Launceston.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.