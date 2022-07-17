Opportunity for bold action on Tamar lost

However, all three levels of government have already stumped up as part of the Launceston City Deal, and with only a small improvement to show for it. Only a portion of the funds allocated in 2017 have actually been used to create improvement on the river banks, but water quality has not improved - as per the recent Tamar Estuary Report Card. Pushing money into beautifying the area in an effort to "reframe Launceston's relationship with the estuary" will not address the community's primary concern - with the increasing levels of sediment. A commitment to restore wetlands on the North Esk, to complement a funding commitment made by the federal Labor party during the election campaign will go some way to addressing sediment.