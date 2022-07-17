The Examiner
Editorial | July 18, 2022

July 17 2022 - 8:00pm
Opportunity for bold action on Tamar lost

Another day and another plan has been presented to fix the estuary. Time moves at a glacier pace when it comes to solving the issues faced by kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary.

