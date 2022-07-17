Bridport Football Club's off-field revival has taken another step with the signing of Andrew Philpott as senior coach.
Few resumes could stack up to the long-time coach, who won three premierships at Rocherlea alongside coaching roles at Bracknell, the TSL's Western Storm and Launceston and stints in representative football.
"I love the game, I'd play tomorrow if the body would let me but [coaching] the fact you're working with young men to get the best out of themselves goes a long way," Philpott said.
"I love the game of football and can't stay away from the bloody thing."
After holding coaching roles for the best part of two decades, Philpott originally thought a break was on the cards for next season.
A few phone calls and an honest meeting with Bridport's committee about their plans for next season, Philpott was searching for the clipboard again.
"It was probably the passion of the people at the meeting ... it was really about the people," he said.
"It's been the same wherever I've been whether that's at Rocherlea or Bracknell if you have good people around you that's half the battle.
"This is the biggest challenge of my coaching career, no matter what level ... for me to be taking on a job where there's not officially one player is big."
It continues the Seagulls' progress off the field as they look to field a side for next season. Bridport went into recess for the current season after being unable to field two sides due to diminishing player numbers.
We don't just want to make up the numbers, once we get in there we want to be competitive- Steve McKillop on Bridport's plans for returning form recess
Club president Steve McKillop believed Philpott's various experience through rebuilds and premierships would hold Bridport in good stead.
"His coaching resume is fantastic and to have this done at mid-year compared to October is far ahead of where we expected to be," he said.
"It'll be a massive benefit to us to get some good coaching and someone who's been around a long time.
"We wanted someone with a wise head and who had been around football a long time and knows a lot of people and he can kind of guide us with his experience as well."
Philpott's signature for Bridport continues a series of off-field announcements. The club recently confirmed Will Brown as reserves coach and Jason Chorley and Andy Rudling as his assistants.
While the club does not have officially one player on its books, Philpott is clear that its players will need the right attitude for them to wear the Seagulls jersey.
"They're not just footballers, they're representing the town, people might say 'oh you'll just grab whoever' no we won't, we'll talk to lots of people but the important thing is that we get good people to the footy club," he said.
"I can talk about culture until I am blue in the face but the players will drive the culture. As a coaching staff we guide it but it's up to the players to buy into it.
"They'll run the show in terms of discipline and the culture, it'll be in [the club rooms], down the street and when they're wearing this shirt, we'll expect certain behaviours."
As Philpott plots the Seagulls' return to the playing field, Bridport have important steps ahead to prepare for next season in the NTFA's division one.
They will be busy putting a coaching structure around the former Rocherlea premiership coach while conducting a recruitment drive when the ongoing season concludes and working on their administration.
Both McKillop and Philpott are bullish on the club's future direction.
"I am not here to make up the numbers, we're here to get the club back on it's feet [but] I coach to win, if that wasn't possible I wouldn't do it," Philpott said.
McKillop added: "We don't just want to make up the numbers, once we get in there we want to be competitive."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
