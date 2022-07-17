Drunk driver loses licence after nearly colliding with a police vehicle

A woman from Burnie has been disqualified from driving for 12 months after nearly colliding with a police vehicle and exceeding the breath alcohol limit by more than three times.
The police said it intercepted the 50-year-old driver just after 7pm last night after narrowly avoiding crashing into a police vehicle on Formby Road in Devonport.
The woman, who was driving a grey Suzuki Swift and had two passengers in the car at the time, recorded a breath analysis reading of 0.190.
Police said the woman was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit and failing to give way.
She was bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Tasmania Police said it was very concerned with the driver's actions that put themselves and other road users at risk.
"Alcohol is one of our 'fatal five' contributors to serious and fatal crashes in Tasmania and it was very fortunate that on this occasion, no one was injured or killed."
