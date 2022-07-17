Let's not end 'dream run' after the pandemic: economy update

A "dream" run through the COVID-19 pandemic has seen household demand grow in Tasmania, according to the latest Deloitte report, but it says to keep up with economic pace, pre-pandemic issues will need to be dealt with.
The latest Deloitte Access Economics Business Outlook for the June 2022 quarter finds Tasmania's international trade and tourism sectors will boost the economy, while private business investment is likely to normalise over the next year after a substantial uptick for small and medium businesses.
Advertisement
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the report recognised the true resilience of Tasmania's economy, and confirmed the government's plan to strengthen Tasmania's future.
"The report notes Tasmania has had a dream run through most of the pandemic," Mr Ferguson said.
"Through our determined efforts to implement our plan, we have gone from being a national laggard to a national leader."
Deloitte forecasts a 2 per cent growth in gross domestic product for this financial year and a 3.4 per cent rise in international export, but it also predicts a drop in household consumption over the next few years.
Overall, Deloitte said Tasmania would need to "ramp up" economic activity in the medium term.
"That means attracting both new business investment and driving up population growth to fuel household demand," it said.
Mr Ferguson said the report's forecast economic growth in 2021-22 of 5.8 per cent recognised the strength of Tasmania's economy,
"We entered the pandemic in a position of strength and it is pleasing that commentators such as Deloitte recognise the continued true resilience of our economy," he said.
"And whilst some moderation is expected in future years, our strong housing construction pipeline, near-record employment levels and major infrastructure projects should contribute to continued growth."
The structural issues that existed in Tasmania before the pandemic that need addressing, according to Deloitte, it its older population, the lower labour force participation and slow population growth.
It said a continued reliance on overseas and intrastate migration would continue to fill labour pool skills gaps.
"Despite a strong pipeline centred on a handful of major public infrastructure projects, like the Port of Devonport redevelopment, the challenge for Tasmania will be a lack of availability of labour and materials to sufficiently progress construction in 2022-23," it said.
Deloitte said this shortage will be a challenge to fulfill pipeline construction plans in a timely manner into the future, and added housing markets, while performing exceptionally ell throughout the pandemic, would not contribute to economic growth.
"Further interest rate increases could sting households who have bought over the last two years, backed by new debt, and housing transfers are not anticipated to contribute to overall growth in the Tasmanian economy as demand in the market cools," it said.
Deloitte said the key for future international export growth is a sustainable source of overseas demand, such as the recovery of consumption by Asia's growing middle class and the need for base metals like aluminium and zinc in clean energy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.