Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson hopes he has a possible Devonport Cup contender in his stable after Ubriaco's impressive win at Spreyton on Sunday.
However he will know more after the four-year-old has a couple more starts.
"I haven't looked at the program yet but, if it's possible, I want to give him his next run over 1600m then step him up to 1880m before he goes out," Stevenson said.
"He's already won over 1600m (twice in Launceston) and, if he shows he can get 1880m, we might be able to look at the Devonport Cup next prep.
"He can mature a bit more before then because he's still a bit quirky.
"But when he lets down, he really puts his head down and gets going."
Stevenson said programming in Tasmania was always a worry and, to find suitable races, Ubriaco would probably need to have a gap between runs.
"But that won't hurt," the trainer said.
"He keeps himself fit because he works hard."
Apprentice Codi Jordan sat three wide on Ubriaco to complete a treble, after earlier wins on Gaudi Girl and Eight Margaritas.
"Being wide wasn't a concern," Stevenson said.
"For whatever reason, apparently the best going was three horses off the fence or wider - and that came from the senior jockeys."
Ubriaco came five wide on the home turn to hit the front then drew clear to score by 2-1/2 lengths from Banca Nip and Barjeel.
Stevenson also prepares Jordan's first winner Gaudi Girl who got beaten a combined total of 14-1/2 lengths in two runs on King Island over summer but made light work of the Maiden Plate over 1009m.
"She's a gross, fat horse and has needed plenty of work to get her fit," the trainer said.
"In her only trial here (at Spreyton on June 28) she went enormous.
"She ran some handy races in Victoria when Shane Nichols had her."
Gaudi Girl firmed from $6.50 to $4.80.
Jordan's treble moved her to a seven-win lead over Siggy Carr on the jockeys' premiership with two meetings remaining.
Carr rode a double on Port Berry and Rebel Factor.
Apprentice Chelsea Baker also continued on her winning way with a double on Tiltherewarsyou, trained by Liandra Gray, and the Cameron Thompson-trained track specialist Trojan Storm.
Devonport-based jockey Tommy Doyle broke a 10-month win drought when he made the most of a late pick-up ride on Alpine Aviator in the Class 1 Handicap.
Doyle gave the Leanne Gaffney-trained gelding a perfect run one out and one back before moving up to challenge the leaders rounding the home turn.
The easing $4.80 second favourite finished a shade too well for Recompensa, who got an inside run, to score by a half length with Shamzou running home well to be a long ahead away third.
Doyle, 23, hadn't been seen in the winner's stall since he scored on Rising Light at the same track last September.
However he spent four months on the sidelines after fracturing his pelvis in three places in a pre-race fall at Mowbray on Launceston Cup day.
The unraced filly that he was due to ride reared and fell, landing on top of him then rolling on him.
It was to have been his first meeting as a senior jockey.
Alpine Aviator was his 15th ride since returning to the saddle last month.
He only picked up the mount after South Australian apprrentice Lizzie Annells didn't make it to the track.
Doyle rode 83 winners on country tracks in Queensland before moving to Tasmania 2-1/2 years ago to finish his apprenticeship with Adam Trinder.
Co-trainer Dean Wells' pre-race assessment of Rebel Factor proved spot on when he demolished a handy field in the Benchmark 68 Handicap over 1009m.
Rebel Factor, backed from $3.20 to $2.20, raced three wide under a tight hold until jockey Siggy Carr let him go.
He was pushed four wide on the home turn before charging up the middle of the track to score by more than two lengths from Vetlanda and Sharma Rama.
Wells said the rising five-year-old, who has now won three of only five starts, was "a really nice horse with a bright future".
"He's a get-back horse who needs time to find his feet but he has an electric turn of foot," the trainer said.
"I've got no doubts he'll be a very good over 1400m to 1600m and he could even get further."
Rebel Factor's dam Rebel Bride won 14 races up to 1400m and $560,000 in stakes.
His sire The Factor was a group 1 winner over 1400m but has sired some useful stayers including Launceston Cup placegetter The Risk Factor and Fun Fact who won the 2600m St Leger at Randwick and was placed in this season's group 3 Colin Stephen Stakes over 2400m at Rosehill.
Only three greyhounds will contest the feature race at Mowbray on Monday night.
There were four acceptances for the $5250-to-the-winner LGRC Distance Championship - the minimum required for a staying race to go ahead - but Calgary Stampede has since been scratched.
The Examiner's greyhound expert Brennan Ryan says Highland Wonder will lead for a long way at his second start over the 720m trip but the last bit might test him.
His rivals Camrose and Wynburn Chief have both won over the distance.
The LGRC Distance Championship was first run in 1992. Bell Haven, a winner of 26 races and $273,00, won it in 2012.
The meeting in Hobart on Tuesday will feature three heats of the Shane Yates Memorial.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
