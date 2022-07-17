Children at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre remain confined to their rooms everyday due to staff shortages, despite the Department of Communities last week suggesting otherwise.
A source who preferred to remain anonymous said they provided a range of services to several young people at the facility via regular sessions held over-the-phone.
They said in their latest conversation with one child detainee, it became clear the lockdowns - which reportedly ended early last week - were still in full swing.
"The young person I spoke to was confused when I asked him if he was happy to no longer be stuck in his room," the anonymous source said.
"I was then shocked to hear that he hadn't had a day reprieve from the lockdowns since he was first put into one about three weeks ago, and that he believed the same applied to all the other young people at the facility."
A Department of Communities spokesperson sought to clarify the situation by revealing that although the lockdowns continued, they were not for 23-hours per day as they were previously.
"Over the past week, some day and afternoon shifts have been either fully open, partially open, or restricted," the spokesperson said.
"When minimum staff ratios cannot be met, young people at AYDC are still able to access phone calls, medical and psychological appointments (including those conducted outside AYDC), and out-of-room exercise."
The spokesperson also said the child detainees stayed in their rooms from 9pm to 8am, as part of their normal nightly routine.
Health and Community Services Union assistant state secretary Lucas Digney said the department's response was "ambiguous", and called for greater transparency with the public and the child detainees.
"The community has every right to know what's going on at Ashley and whether detainees are being treated in line with the Youth Justice Act," he said.
Tasmania's Commissioner for Children and Young People, Leanne McLean, said the lockdowns at Ashley began on June 20, and since then had negatively impacted the well-being of child detainees.
"While there have been some recent changes enabling young people to have more time out of their rooms, the staffing situation remains tenuous, and lockdowns could begin again at any time," she said.
"I am aware of only a handful of days when sufficient staffing levels have enabled relatively normal routines to operate ... the rest of the time, young people have been restricted to their individual rooms, sometimes for hours at a time with short breaks of between 30 and 60 minutes out of their room at varying intervals."
Ms McLean said the uncertainty of the situation in and of itself was "very unsettling" for young people, as every day could bring with it a different routine.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner.
