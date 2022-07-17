The Examiner
Ashley child detainees remain in lockdown

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
July 17 2022 - 5:00pm
BARE: An example of what the standard room at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre looks like. Picture: File

Children at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre remain confined to their rooms everyday due to staff shortages, despite the Department of Communities last week suggesting otherwise.

