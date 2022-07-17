The Tibetan Buddhist Institute in Invermay is looking to raise $100,000 by 2023 and will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to raise money for a new roof.
Established 30 years ago in Invermay, the institute provides meditation classes two times per week as well as daily Tibetan Buddhist prayer practice.
Advertisement
Marlow McGregor is helping to organise the fundraiser and said meditation classes at the centre focus on general wellbeing, and provided a deep insight into Tibetan culture.
"Many of the great neuroscientists of our age have turned to Tibetan Buddhist Practices for inspiration due to the promising results of studies on mental wellbeing, that have been conducted in top Universities around the world," Mr McGregor said.
"These studies have focused on Tibetan Buddhist meditation practitioners. The meditation classes at this centre focus on general wellbeing, and everyone is welcome.
"Currently our roof leaks with anything over a medium shower. This has caused some short circuits in our lighting and many buckets are put out in the wee hours of the morning, especially during winter.
"On a more serious note, the structure of this beautiful building will slowly decay and so it is time for a new roof.
"It would mean so much to me to be able to raise a new roof for this precious community building. I believe this centre offers so much in techniques and education for all persons to live a kinder and more meaningful life," he said.
Every year sees the Tibetan New Year (Losar) celebrations held in February, where traditional Khapse (Tibetan shortbread) is made with the helping hands of the community.
READ MORE HERE: Prime Minister reinstates COVID pandemic payment
New Year gifts and food are prepared, offered in ritual and shared. The centre also hosts a yearly fasting retreat each June, as well as a local deity day in early autumn.
The community of meditation practitioners are very supportive and vary in life experience.
The centre also has a resident Lama. Lama Tsewang, became a monk at the young age of 12 years and went on to undergo nine years of Buddhist philosophy studies in Sherabling Monastery followed by a three year intensive meditation retreat.
READ MORE HERE: Stealthing is illegal in Tasmania and not many people know it
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.