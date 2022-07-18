"Ladies and gentlemen, you all know why we are here."
The various representatives of AFL clubs look at each other agreeably in response to Gillon McLachlan's opening statement.
"We are here to be seen to be doing the right thing for Tasmania."
"Shouldn't we actually do the right thing for Tasmania?" chips in a voice from the back of the room.
"Thank you Clarko, we can do without your sarcasm," snaps the chief executive. "You weren't so outspoken when Tasmanians were helping to pay your wages."
A mixture of chuckles and nods of agreement spread through the assembly as McLachlan returns to the agenda.
"We are here today to vote on whether Tasmania should be granted the AFL's 19th licence. It's an issue we've been putting off for a while - 125 years to be exact - but rather annoyingly they keep banging on about it so we probably have to pretend to show an interest."
"Er, don't you think that's a bit dismissive?" suggests Brendon Gale.
"I might have guessed you'd have something to say about it. You Tasmanians do stick together don't you?"
"He does have a point though," Chris Fagan ventures. "Not wrong," adds Matthew Richardson.
"See what I mean?" McLachlan continues.
"Look, let's cut to the chase. Is there any club who would be happy to see their share of the television and sponsorship money reduced by one-nineteenth?"
Silence falls on the auditorium as a tumbleweed blows through.
"Exactly. So you need to come up with a way to stop that from happening."
"Well I think I speak for all Tasmanians when I say the Hawthorn deal has been magnificent for the state," Jeff Kennett begins.
"Not as magnificent as it's been for Hawthorn," mutter several voices keen to remain anonymous.
"But it's our home away from home - as every Hawthorn player interviewed this century has been instructed to say."
Groans accompany Tony Cochrane rising to his feet.
"I think it's a preposterous idea," he says. "A Tasmanian team would be a drain on resources, dilute the player pool, fail to attract sufficient support, struggle with player retention, squander draft concessions and require limitless underwriting by the league to the detriment of all other teams."
Jaws drop around the room as one unidentifiable voice asks whether mirrors exist on the Gold Coast.
"Well I don't see what's wrong with my idea of getting North Melbourne to play half their games there," Eddie Maguire opines. "It suits everybody. It's a win-win-win."
McLachlan pauses to collect his thoughts.
"Except North Melbourne who will lose their core support, Tasmania, who will get more of our worst team rather than one of their own, and the AFL, who stand to gain nothing."
Exasperated, McLachlan asks whether anybody else has a solution to the Van Diemens Land stain.
"I have an idea," says David Koch.
"As you are probably aware, a lot of the cynical media types are assuming we will vote against this idea which will only serve to boost growing nationwide support for these blasted Tasmanians."
Nods of approval greet the Port Adelaide and Channel Seven supremo.
"Well, how about we do the opposite, and vote in favour of Tasmania joining ..."
Nervous glances are exchanged as those present ponder such heresy.
"... but make it conditional on so many ludicrous expectations as to make it totally unworkable."
"What, like insisting on a pointless $750 million floating stadium with retractable roof that they don't need and will never fill? Already on it," says McLachlan.
"Exactly," adds Kochie. "It's a good start, to borrow your phrase. And make them pay for it, like they have every other stadium development we've insisted on down there."
"How about we make them compensate all existing clubs for taking our money and making us virtually financially destitute?" suggests Andrew Pridham, temporarily distracted from a $100 million nine-year contract renewal the Swans plan to offer Buddy Franklin.
"With additional unbelievable compensation for us and Hawthorn for all the unbelievable sacrifices we have made for Tasmania," adds James Brayshaw. "Really, the whole situation is unbelievable."
Cochrane pipes up: "And whatever you do, don't give them the same draft concessions that we wasted, er ..., I mean, failed to make the most of."
A broad smile dominates the face of McLachlan.
"This is excellent," he says. "Let's also stir up some parochialism by telling the North that the best games will be played in Hobart and telling the South that Launceston can still have one game."
"What about the North-West?" Gale asks.
"There's a North-West region in Tasmania? Who knew?"
A satisfied McLachlan collects up his paperwork, dropping a rogue sheet containing a lengthy list of suggestions under the heading: 'How we can avoid admitting failure with the Gold Coast'.
"There, see what can be achieved when we work together against a common enemy?"
Seated together on a wonky table near the toilets, Gale, Fagan and Richardson share forlorn looks.
"If we put Tasmania off again now, isn't this effectively just kicking the can down the street?" Richo asks.
"That's an excellent idea for how we can promote the concept," McLachlan responds.
"We'll get Peter Hudson to front it."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
