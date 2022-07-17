Man causes $80,000 worth of damage to petrol station after losing control of vehicle

A 32-year-old man has left a petrol station to deal with $80,000 worth of damage after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two petrol bowsers.
At about 9.10pm on Saturday, a spokesperson from police said a red 2001 BMW sedan was turning left onto the Brooker Highway from Burnett Street in North Hobart.
A spokesperson from police said they believe the driver had lost control when accelerating, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into the two petrol bowsers at the Ampol Service Station.
"No one was present at the time and there were no injuries suffered by any of the vehicle occupants. Traffic was diverted from Brooker Highway for approximately one hour whilst Tasmania Police and Tasmania Fire Service managed the scene," the spokesperson said.
"Damage is estimated to be approximately $80,000 and the business will likely be out of operation for 3 days while repairs take place.
"Police have spoken to witnesses in the immediate area as well as obtaining local CCTV footage. Police are aware that further members of the public may have witnessed the incident and anybody able to provide further information is asked to contact police on 131444," they said.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperstas.com.au.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
