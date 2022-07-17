Tasmanian Stewart McSweyn has cruised into the 1500-metre semi-finals at the athletics world championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Needing just a top six finish to progress, the King Islander won his heat in 3:34.91 - a season's best by 10 seconds but still five seconds off his personal best.
It was the Australian record holder's long-awaited return to global competition after being forced to withdraw from the world indoor championships due to the effects of long COVID.
Finalists have been named for the 2022 Athletics Tasmania Athlete of the Year Awards.
Winners will be announced at the Domain Athletics Centre on Saturday following the state cross-country championships and AT's annual meeting.
Upcoming Commonwealth Games representatives McSweyn, Jack Hale and Jacob Despard plus 2016 Rio Olympians Hamish Peacock and Milly Clark are all in contention for the open elite awards.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
