Tasmanian Stewart McSweyn returns at athletics world championships in Oregon

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated July 17 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
Stewart McSweyn is back on the world stage. Picture: Athletics Australia

Tasmanian Stewart McSweyn has cruised into the 1500-metre semi-finals at the athletics world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

