The Longford Football Club's elder statesmen were cracking smiles after their side defeated arch-rivals Bracknell 11.17 (83) to 5.8 (38).
Prior to the game, it seemed an imposing task for Longford to travel out to the reigning premiers' ground and topple the ladder-leaders. By the time the final siren sounded, the visitors achieved the feat for the second time this season on the back of a dominant first half.
In tricky conditions, Longford roared into the lead in the opening term as they kept Bracknell to one goal.
Longford coach Beau Thorp instructed his players at the first change to have a focus on their defensive pressure and tighten the screws on the Redlegs in the second term.
The visitors complied as they kept the Redlegs goalless in the second term while adding three of their own which created the match-winning margin.
Jack Donnellan was all over the ground while Jaidyn Harris helped lead a stringent defensive unit which kept the competition's best attack to five goals, all from individual goal-kickers.
It meant the Tigers' repeated their 2021 form of beating Bracknell twice in the regular season before the Redlegs claimed the preliminary final meeting between the two.
"[To be] against our arch-rivals and beating them on their turf is something that we aim for, it's something that we're happy about to see some of the elder statesmen around our club and how happy they were that we beat Bracknell puts a smile on our face," Thorp said.
"We know it's only one step in the right direction, we did this last year and then Bracknell came away with the chocolates at the end of the year last year so it is a great step but it is only a step."
Thorp spared special mention for Donnellan and three-goal forward Oliver Chugg, who crossed over to Longford in the off-season.
Behind Luke Murfitt-Cowen - who kicked four against Bracknell - Chugg's 30 goals is the second best goal return for Longford this season.
"Jack's been fantastic for our group, his maturity on the ground and around the ball, most certainly his hardness is something that we take a leaf from, he leads from the front," Thorp said.
"Young Ollie Chugg early on in the piece didn't look like playing senior footy when he first showed up but he kicked a bag of 10 against Deloraine in the reserves and hasn't looked back ... his pressure is fantastic."
Jack Dyer, Sam Borlini and Samuel Goodluck - who headlined Bracknell's five goal-kickers - were the Redlegs' best.
Elsewhere, the race for fifth spot was made tighter after Scottsdale and South Launceston enjoyed wins on Saturday.
The Magpies secured their third win in succession as they beat Bridgenorth 13.11 (89) to 4.5 (29) to win the bird fight for the second time this season. A strong second-term display of six goals to one set up the win for Scottsdale while they also kept the Parrots' goalless in the third term as they stretched their lead.
Joe Robinson starred and kicked two goals alongside Joe Krushka while Daniel Berry kicked four goals. Ryan Geale and Billy Jack were among the Parrots' best while they had four individual goal-kickers including Tom Symes.
The Magpies are equal on points with South Launceston and Hillwood after the Bulldogs beat the Sharks 12.4 (76) to 8.7 (55).
South's defensive work will please coach Anthony Taylor who wanted to see his side clamp down on opposition scoring heading into the round. The Bulldogs kept the Sharks to their equal second lowest score of the season.
Harry Summers kicked three goals for South while Josh Harris was among their best. Hamish Leedham and Archie Wilkinson kicked two apiece for the Sharks.
Second-placed Rocherlea kicked 11 goals to three after quarter time to beat winless Deloraine 13.14 (92) to 5.6 (36).
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
