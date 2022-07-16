Jake King has led the way for St Pats as they resisted a fast-finishing Old Launcestonians to maintain their supremacy at the top of the NTFA division one table.
In the 8.9 (57) to 5.9 (39) victory, King kicked five goals - the most of anyone on the ground - which backed up his four-goal haul from last weekend against East Coast. It continued the St Pats' vice-captain's productive season with 61 goals from 13 games.
The ladder-leaders enjoyed a three-goal lead at the opening break on the back of a strong defensive performance as they only allowed one goal to OLs.
St Pats continued to turn the screws against the competiton's fifth-placed side, who went goalless in the second term and faced a 25-point deficit at the main break.
OLs came out of the interval with a renewed focus as they added the only goal of the third quarter despite some inaccuracy. They continued the trend of improved performance in the final term with three goals but it was cancelled out with three goals to St Pats.
Goal-kicker Jakob Laskey found himself in the best players for the seventh time from 10 games alongside Tom Hilder and King.
Zach Gardner and Julian Rattray were among five individual goal-kickers for the OLs and featured in the best players alongside Danny Hall, Thomas Chugg, Charles Fry and Luke Wheldon.
Lilydale enjoyed a percentage-boosting win against University Lions as they kicked 18.21 (129) to 1.1 (7) for their second win over Lions this season.
The Demons kicked six goals in the opening term to establish their match-winning lead and added four goals in each subsequent quarter to finish with a 122-point win.
Jai Asbury headlined a list of eight individual goal-kickers for Lilydale with five goals and Billy Tuckerman kicked three for the Demons. Asbury was joined by fellow goal-kickers Tyrel Dingjan and Patrick Sulzberger in the best players.
Taj Allen, Liam Guardia and Charlie Williams were among the Lions' best.
East Coast Swans flew close to the Suns and stuck the landing as they accounted for Meander Valley 12.21 (93) to 2.4 (16) at Westbury Recreation Oval.
The game, like many others across the competition, had tricky conditions including rain which hindered the Swans' accuracy.
The Suns went goalless to half-time and in the final term with their only two goals coming in the third quarter.
The rest of the game was played on East Coast's terms after they never looked back from their three-goal lead at the opening break.
Michael Murfet (four goals) led the goal-kicking for the Swans and was one of their best players alongside Marcus Haley (two goals), Robbie McManus and Corey Bosworth.
Alex Wadley and Liam Burk kicked the Suns' two goals while Jurian Dingemanse and Matthew Brooks were among the best.
Perth Magpies came from behind thanks to a dominant third term performance to beat Evandale 15.8 (98) to 10.11 (71).
The Magpies trailed at the opening break before snatching the lead ahead of the main break but their third term was the catalyst for the victory.
The home side added five goals to one in the term to create a buffer which they held to the final siren.
Jake Smith kicked six goals for Perth while Sam Gowans, Brad Lockett and Callum Peck had two goals apiece for Evandale.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
