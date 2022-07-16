For Simon Hrycyszyn, it's all about service.
The managing director of Richardson's Harley-Davidson has built a motorcycle store that doubles as a museum, clothing store, and a bar and grill, but it's the attention to customer care that has set his business apart to win the national Harley-Davidson 2021 Dealer of the Year Award once again.
"It's about good old-fashioned service mate," Mr Hrycyszyn said.
"Service is paramount for us. It's about understanding the rider, and the public's needs".
The family-run business has built its reputation over four decades, something Mr Hrycyszyn said was a product of Tasmania's close-knit and supportive community.
"The people of Tasmania really celebrate what they do and love," he said.
"And we recognise that and try to value our customers".
The store stocks a wide variety of items for sale, but Mr Hrycyszyn is frank about the fact most of it can be purchased online.
But it isn't unusual for customers who, after riding sometimes for hours through the wind and rain, have their motorcycle jackets placed near the fireplace to dry off.
It's a point of difference that speaks to what Mr Hrycyszyn said was the broader culture around the brand.
Outside of the brand's legacy, he said it was the lifestyle that drew people in.
"People look at that brand and they look at the clothing, they want to belong to something," he said.
"People get tattoos that say Harley-Davidson - you don't see many people with a Holden or Ford tattoo, so it's about the lifestyle the brand offers."
Lindelle Curran-Hrycyszyn, who manages the business, said through the support they had received in the community they were able to give something back through regular charitable donations.
This year alone, the business managed to raise $35,000 for new medical equipment for the Launceston General Hospital neonatal intensive care unit.
"From my point of view, the state has been good to us, supporting the shop for all these years, so it's a good feeling to be able to give back," Mr Hrycyszyn said.
Ms Curran-Hrycyszyn said keeping the donations within the state meant that they could be sure it went to helping local families, and help the tiniest Tasmanians in the community.
"We'll have another big birthday event coming up in October to raise more money for that - it's a cause we've been raising money for, for years".
