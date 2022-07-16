The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Richardson's Harley-Davidson has won dealer of the year award

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 16 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIZE WINNER: Richardson's Harley-Davidson Managing Director Simon Hrycyszyn on the shop floor in Prospect. Picture: Rod Thompson.

For Simon Hrycyszyn, it's all about service.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.