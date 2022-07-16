Launceston overcame a slow start and tricky conditions to defeat North Launceston 16.11 (107) to 7.8 (50) at Windsor Park.
As wind blew heavily towards the city end, the visiting Bombers started with a bang, putting the reigning premiers on the back foot, a position they've rarely been in this year.
However, four goals to Jackson Thurlow, three to Jake Hinds and another strong Jobi Harper performance had coach Mitch Thorp proud of his side.
"We trailed by 23 points at quarter-time so that was a challenging position and one we haven't been in this year," he said.
"To bounce out of that and win by 57, it shows a lot of character and some real care about our program and our brand.
"It was certainly very wet and windy and the standard was still quite high.
"To still kick 16 goals just spoke of real resilience, we got a lot of territory and our tackle pressure was just through the roof."
The Blues laid 96 tackles for the match, with late inclusion Dylan Riley having 10 and Hinds eight.
Two-time Peter Hudson Medallist Riley replaced Colby McKercher, who played development league, in the side, while Michael Musicka was also in the selection frame but had a knee issue.
Despite not kicking a major, it was arguably Riley's best game since tearing his ACL against the Bombers last season.
"It's nice to get Dyl back in and for him to lay 10 tackles just really speaks of his desperation to be part of our best 22," Thorp said.
Opposition coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said the loss was frustrating but was incredibly pleased with how his players started the game.
Kicking with the wind, they booted four goals but unfortunately for them, also six behinds, as Theo Ives, Cox-Goodyer, Isaac Newett and Josh Rickard found the big sticks after Thurlow started the game with a classy gather and goal.
"I thought we dominated around the contest and we got some good forward entries [in the first quarter], I thought we were a bit unlucky not to be further up at quarter-time," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We probably left three or four goals out there and we could've had a really handy buffer at quarter-time."
Although it wasn't as big as previous battles, the two sides had their trademark quarter-time scuffle before the second-quarter siren, with Launceston slamming on the goals with the wind behind their backs.
Fletcher Seymour converted an outside-50 set-shot before slams on the boot from Harper and Brodie Palfreyman got the Blues closer to the lead.
Thurlow took them past North with a solid set-shot and the Blues didn't look back as the former AFL player kicked another in the same minute and Hinds and a running Brendan Taylor joined the party.
Held scoreless in the second term with minimal inside-50 opportunities, Cox-Goodyer praised the opposition's ability to win one-on-one contests.
"When the ball was there to be won, they were just a little bit stronger, able to break a couple tackles and get some good entries into their forwards," he said.
"We were just left wanting a couple of times around the contest and their spread from the contest and their mids' ability to work forward just sets them apart at the moment."
Cox-Goodyer's Bombers had the wind, which had slightly died down, in the third term but said their effort evaporated before they were able to put up a good fight in the last.
The Blues were clinical in the third term as Hinds, Alec Wright, Harper, Jay Blackberry and Hinds again all added against the wind, with Ives and Nathan Pearce slotting one each for North.
Pearce's was a rare highlight in the term, finishing from a tight angle with an accurate set-shot.
The last term started with Thurlow kicking his fourth before Tom Bennett responded with a roving snap, his first for the day but goals to Ryan Tyrrell and James Leake's first in senior football after consecutive 50-metre penalties, blew the margin out to its final resting place.
Thorp described Harper as "best on by quite a way", with Seymour, Hinds and defensive duo Jacob Boyd and Josh Woolley also strong.
It wasn't all good news for the Blues with recent returnee Miller Hodge sent to hospital for an x-ray on his arm after a heavy collision late in the last term.
For the Bombers, two young guns impressed Cox-Goodyer, with Oscar Van Dam and Will Manshanden gaining praise alongside trusted usual suspects Jack Avent and Corey Nankervis.
"As a young man, [Oscar is] quite built for a 17-year-old and we threw him onto the ball in the last quarter and he didn't look out of place," he said.
"Will Manshanden was good as well, for a little fella to come into a hostile game and stand up the way he did was great."
Both sides have big matches ahead, with Launceston traveling to Lauderdale and North facing Clarence in a mini-final.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
