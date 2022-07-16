Time's up for COVID mixed messages

As COVID cases continue to climb across the country, the reinstatement of paid pandemic leave is likely to be a popular decision to come out of the hastily convened National Cabinet on Saturday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has faced a test to his leadership on the decision to axe the payments, amid increasing uncertainty and fatigue around the pandemic.
Advertisement
We have had that mixed messaging in Tasmania, with the state government and the health department seeming at odds over whether we need to wear masks.
The onus on the community to "decide what they think is best" defies the logic that has underpinned the dialogue surrounding the pandemic for the past two years.
However, something that all our health leaders are grappling with is pandemic fatigue - the community's tolerance for reintroduced COVID measures is wearing mighty thin.
More transparency in Tasmania and in Canberra is needed about the reasoning behind any new restrictions or the potential for restrictions - masks included.
We have borne the brunt of this pandemic for over two years, we have dutifully isolated, grinned and bore it through lockdowns, and we have complied (at least most of us) with travel restrictions and industry restrictions, such as in the health sector.
The need to do these things, we were told, was to allow us time to get everyone vaccinated and to take pressure of the health system, which would be overrun.
Two years on, it's arguable that we have had enough time for everyone who wants to get vaccinated to get vaccinated, but yet we are still faced with the potential for the reintroduction of masks. Aged care and hospital facilities are back in lockdown, with visitors all but barred from seeing their loved ones.
In Tasmania, public hospitals have restricted visitors to one person per day for only 30 minutes at a time. Anyone who has spent any time in a public hospital knows how important visitors are to break away from the literal monotony of beeping machines and medication visits from the nurses.
There is a clear need for transparent communication about exactly when we will be "living with COVID" and our road map to get there - one that doesn't involve stop-starts.
While staying health and keeping your loved ones safe can't be underestimated - we understand that we need to do these things to protect ourselves and others - the least the government can do is to provide support when you are forced to isolate.
If the message is not loud and clear, an awful mixture of pandemic fatigue and mixed messaging will result in a Molotov cocktail of defiance. And where will that leave us?
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.