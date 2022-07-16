Deloraine picked up their third win of the season, defeating Meander Valley 1.2 (8) to 0.5 (5).
With his side having lost to the Suns by 65 and 36 points this season, the latter being just last week, coach Brad Powe was very pleased.
"It was just a bit of guts and determination today really," he said
"We only had 15 to start the game and ended up with another player turning up 20 minutes late.
"We had a few injuries and unavailabilities this week, so it was a great win really."
While the ground was slightly slippery under foot, the low-scoring affair featured solid defensive efforts, making it tough to score.
Deloraine were scoreless for the first half, with Meander taking a four-point lead into the main break, but Tahlia Powe broke through for a major in the third term.
"It was just a really solid competitive game, defence dominated and it was just really congested footy.
"It wasn't so much the conditions that made it tough to score, it was just good, competitive footy from both sides."
The Kangaroos are now eyeing off a potential late run to fourth spot, facing Longford, Evandale and George Town in the next three weeks.
Before Saturday, Longford was the only team that Deloraine had defeated.
"We've been competitive in the games we've had against those sides so there is a small window [of hope]," Powe said.
The round's other clash between George Town and Evandale was forfeited by the Eagles due to COVID-19.
That clash was set to pit third against fourth on the ladder as George Town continued their push for second place.
Deloraine's victory over the second-placed Meander Valley will help that cause in the coming weeks.
Ladder-leading South Launceston and sixth-placed Longford had a bye.
