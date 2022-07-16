Old Launcestonians have effectively locked in second place in the NTFAW premier division, defeating Old Scotch 6.5 (41) to 0.7 (7).
In a second versus third showdown under lights at the NTCA Ground on Friday night, Old Launcestonians led from start to finish.
The Blues kicked two goals in the first and last quarters, with one-major efforts in between as coach Abbey Green kicked two goals.
Amelia Dowling, Jorja Fulton, Marlia Richardson Green and Taylah Lehman also booted majors while Green, Dana Lester, Jess Jamieson, Madeline Fry, Carly Farrow and Jane Astbury were impressive for the Blues.
Thistles players Zoe Bourne, Raigan Kettle, Tunisha Kikoak, Maisie Edwards, Georgia McCord and Frances Strickland-Huggett all toiled hard in defeat.
The Blues' win sees them continue to chase Launceston, who won through Hillwood's COVID-19 forced forfeit, which was announced on the Sharks' social media platforms on Friday.
Bridgenorth struggled to kick straight but got the job done, picking up consecutive wins with a 3.12 (30) to 0.0 (0) win over Scottsdale.
The Parrots had plenty of opportunities to boost their percentage as Letitia Johnston, Emily Nunn and Courtney Sharman kicked the goals in the away win.
A trio of Emilys - Perkins, Nunn and Mckinnell - featured in the Parrots' best players alongside Johnston, Harriet Symes and Lucy Walker, while D'Arne Mason, Rebecca Irwin, Keeley Lester, Alex Hall, Hannah McDermott and Ellie Moore all impressed for Scottsdale in Irwin's 50th game.
The Parrots will have to find their goal-kicking prowess next week and be at their best as they face Launceston at Parrot Park, while Old Launcestonians host the returning Hillwood and Old Scotch and Scottsdale both have byes.
