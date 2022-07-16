Until now a senior world championship in athletics has never been staged in the United States.
That's a strange situation given that the Stars and Stripes have been the dominant nation in track and field since the then IAAF inaugurated its own world event in Helsinki in 1983.
Until then the rulebook stated that the Olympic Games track and field competition comprised the world championships in athletics. And to be fair that was probably a good solution until around that time.
For there was not much of a dollar to be made in staging the Olympics or world championships in individual sports.
But in athletics, things were changing and while the Helsinki first edition was a bit of an experiment, that all changed as a result of two things - its unquestioned success and the arrival soon after in the IAAF presidential seat of Primo Nebiolo.
The Italian was equally ambitious for himself and his sport. He ensured the second edition of the world championships in Rome in 1987 was a commercial triumph and was consequently assured of having a stream of cashed-up cities available to be future hosts.
So much so that from 1991 onwards the championships were able to be staged every two years, rather than every four, and were by 1997 in a position to offer substantial prizemoney - the first of the major Olympic sports to do so.
Meanwhile, although the American athletes were gathering up the medals and prizemoney, the sport was not growing sufficiently in stature in the US for any city to be prepared to try to outbid the abundant number of European and Asian cities more than happy to host - and pay well for the privilege.
But things have changed on the economic front - and then there is the small matter of the 2022 host city Eugene being that little bit special.
It's a university town with a population difficult to calculate as a result - but certainly less than 200,000. But its nickname is Track Town and its adjacent township is Springfield which has a reputation equally notorious for another reason - courtesy of the phenomenon known as The Simpsons.
But within athletics the University of Oregon, its track teams - The Ducks - and their home base Hayward Field are legendary and provide quite special reasons why the athletes of the world should come here to decide who is the best in each discipline - at least right now in 2022.
And while the famous stadium at Hayward has had a massive makeover for these championships, it still has its unique features that have regular fans struggling to turn their heads in the right directions to watch the field events in particular.
Virtually every other championship stadium in the world has infield "Ds" within each bend of the track to house most of the field events. At Hayward there are none - yet every field event is staged inside the track, including, for the first time at this venue, the hammer throw.
It has meant big changes in the traditional timetable with, for example, all hammer throw qualifications in the first session of day one and the two finals the following two mornings.
That is because the temporary hammer cage is almost in the centre of the field and needs to be dismantled completely before any of the javelin events can be conducted.
The shot put is obviously pretty popular at Hayward - with the dual cinders landing areas having pride of place centre-stage.
With all the jumping events also completely located inside lane one, Hayward presents easily the busiest infield in world track and field.
Throw in broadcast crews, pool photographers and the myriad technical installations required for a world-class event and that means - real busy.
Much more so, sadly, than the stands which were sparely populated on day one (Friday).
Hopefully as the championships proceed that will change.
And that would be good because almost all the 2021 Olympic champions are in Eugene to protect their status as number one on their piece of turf.
By comparison there's another statistic that probably graphically depicts the impact of the pandemic - 50 percent of those on the entry lists have not previously been to a world championship.
