The standard of performers at the Launceston Competitions continue to get better each year, and the final day of the Eisteddfod proved why the region is home to some of the best dancers in the country.
Co-coordinator of the dancing committee, Di Summers, praised the efforts of students and teachers and said it was fabulous to see the months of hard work pay off.
"They work so hard every week at their classes. I just feel sometimes they don't get enough recognition for all the time that they put into it. They're absolutely amazing.
"It is beautiful, they come and they are so happy, they are proud of themselves and what they have done, and they just blossom.
"It's lovely to see it, and the expressions on their faces when they do come offstage, you got to see it to believe it.
"They are just so proud of themselves and so they should be because they have worked long and hard on the routines that they do.
"It's the teachers here that have done such an incredible job, because they're the ones that bring out the best in these kids, because they can see that these kids are prepared to work and they work very hard to achieve the goals that they get.
"It is truly emotional for me to see just how much goes on every single year and how things get better.
"I've been involved with these competitions for many, many years and, and to see where we are now, it truly is very emotional," she said.
Owner of Classique Dancetre, Linda Peters said was overwhelmed with joy to see her students give it their all, and was proud to see the growth that they had made.
"These concerts have been such a joy to watch them all come off beaming from ear to ear," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
